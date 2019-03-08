'The Luckiest Guy Alive' - John Cooper Clarke to appear in Sudbury

John Cooper Clarke will appear at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury in November Picture: BRIAN ROBERTS BRIAN ROBERTS

Performance poet John Cooper Clarke is to appear at Sudbury's Quay Theatre in November.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He will will give the only East Anglian show of his 'Luckiest Man Alive' tour on Sunday November 17.

You may also want to watch:

He will perform extracts from his latest book of the same name along with a mix of classic verse, new material, and ponderings on modern life, plus gags, riffs and chat.

Known as 'The Bard of Salford', John Cooper Clarke rose to prominence in the mid-1970s, touring with bands such as the Sex Pistols, the Fall, Elvis Costello and Joy Division.

Now aged 70, he remains an influential figure on modern arts and bands, with bands such as the Arctic Monkeys and Plan B, along with actor and writer Steve Coogan among his fans.

Tickets for the Quay Theatre show can be booked via the theatre website or calling 01787 374745