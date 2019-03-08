E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'The Luckiest Guy Alive' - John Cooper Clarke to appear in Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 13:08 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 30 August 2019

John Cooper Clarke will appear at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury in November Picture: BRIAN ROBERTS

John Cooper Clarke will appear at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury in November Picture: BRIAN ROBERTS

BRIAN ROBERTS

Performance poet John Cooper Clarke is to appear at Sudbury's Quay Theatre in November.

He will will give the only East Anglian show of his 'Luckiest Man Alive' tour on Sunday November 17.

You may also want to watch:

He will perform extracts from his latest book of the same name along with a mix of classic verse, new material, and ponderings on modern life, plus gags, riffs and chat.

Known as 'The Bard of Salford', John Cooper Clarke rose to prominence in the mid-1970s, touring with bands such as the Sex Pistols, the Fall, Elvis Costello and Joy Division.

Now aged 70, he remains an influential figure on modern arts and bands, with bands such as the Arctic Monkeys and Plan B, along with actor and writer Steve Coogan among his fans.

Tickets for the Quay Theatre show can be booked via the theatre website or calling 01787 374745

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three-vehicle crash near Center Parcs causes traffic congestion

The crash happened on the B1106 at Elveden near the entrance to Centre Parcs Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plan for 170 new homes gets green light after two years of discussions

The land south of Ipswich Road in Hadleigh Persimmon plans to develop with 172 homes and employment space. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shotgun stolen after burglars break into Suffolk home

Police are investigating after a shotgun was stolen from a home in Freckenham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow Patrol to play Ipswich Regent in November

Snow Patrol will play at the Ipswich Regent in November Picture: POLYDOR

‘The Luckiest Guy Alive’ - John Cooper Clarke to appear in Sudbury

John Cooper Clarke will appear at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury in November Picture: BRIAN ROBERTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists