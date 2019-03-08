Strictly champion Kevin Clifton will Burn the Floor in new show with sister Joanne at Ipswich Regent

And the Strictly stars keep on coming. After last week's announcement that Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez along with Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara would be performing at the Ipswich Regent next year, now comes the news that Strictly champions Kevin and Joanne Clifton will be displaying some sibling rivalry in the sensational dance show Burn The Floor.

This will be the first time that the pair from Grimsby have toured together. Kevin, who is the reigning Strictly Champion, has just completed a sell-out UK tour of the West End musical Rock of Ages and is planning to hit the road again next year with sister Joanne in the international dance company Burn the Floor.

Hailing from a successful dancing family - parents Judy and Keith are former World Champions - the Clifton siblings have numerous competitive Ballroom and Latin dance accolades between them, including World Champion, British Champion, European Champion, and International Open titles. They have both also won the highly sought after glitter ball trophy on the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing - Kevin in 2018 with journalist Stacey Dooley, and Joanne in 2016 with TV presenter Ore Oduba.

In the past two decades Burn the Floor has revolutionised Ballroom style. Combining jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, Burn the Floor brings the Clifton's famous, infectious and rebellious energy to the stage.

The famous siblings will get to play on their individual achievements in an 'Anything You Can Do…' inspired theme. From seriously romantic waltz, to a futuristic foxtrot, the passion of the tango and paso doble this show will showcase some of the greatest dance styles and will also feature the emotional power of the Cha Cha, the party atmosphere of the samba and the high energy of the jive, and be left breathless by the smoking, irresistible rumba.

Kevin and Joanne are promising a show with 'electrifying' production values. "Along with lights, costumes and eclectic live music, it will have you leaping out of your seat wanting to join in. It will be not just a 'feel-good' performance, we are seriously looking to offer a "feel-fantastic" show."

Kevin Clifton adds: Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer. Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.

"In 2019 I returned 'home' to Burn The Floor, and I am delighted to say that, in 2020, my sister Joanne will be joining me."

Joanne is just as enthusiastic: "I'm not competitive or anything, but being a world champion, I have a natural nose for the win, especially against my brother Kev. He's always done everything first - he was born first, started dancing first, got on Strictly first, joined the amazing Burn the Floor first…oh wait, but I won the Strictly glitter ball first, didn't I? Burn the Floor? More like Scorch the Earth.

"Come and see the show if you want to see who the real Clifton Champion is. Anything he can do, I can definitely do better!"

Burn the Floor with Kevin Clifton and Joanne Clifton is at Ipswich Regent on May 11. Tickets can be booked at ipswichtheatres.co.uk/ or at www.kevinandjoanne.com