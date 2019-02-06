Bury St Edmunds episode of Love It or List It to air

An episode of Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It from Bury St Edmunds is to be aired Picture: CHANNEL 4 Archant

An episode of a popular home design television show which was filmed in Bury St Edmunds will be aired tonight.

The abbey ruins in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER The abbey ruins in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

The Bury-based episode of Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It – which helps homeowners choose to either sell or refurbish their house – will be shown at 8pm tonight on Channel 4.

Property gurus Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer meet Lauren and Christian Grant in Bury St Edmunds, who are unsure whether to sell or upgrade their house.

Christian dreams of a home bursting with character, but Lauren thinks that they can refurbish their four-bedroom detached property to make it more suitable for them and their two small children.

It is Kirstie and Phil’s second trip to East Anglia during the fourth series of the show after the housing experts visited Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire in episode four.

Tonight’s Bury St Edmunds episode can also be viewed on Channel 4’s catch-up service All 4.