Don’t miss Lady Gaga’s Live Aid-style concert this weekend

Lady Gaga is curating an all-star concert this weekend to raise funds for medical research to fight the Coronavirus Picture: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

The performer has brought together some fo the world’s greatest musicians, from Elton John, to Paul McCartney for a one-off fundraising gig.

Taylor Swift has been invited to perform at Lady Gaga's One World concert this weekend Picture: David Crotty/AP/PA Photos Taylor Swift has been invited to perform at Lady Gaga's One World concert this weekend Picture: David Crotty/AP/PA Photos

Titled: One World: Together at Home, the global concert beamed in from various front rooms and secure, isolated locations, will feature a broad spectrum of musical and showbiz talent including: Taylor Swift, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Billie Joe Armstrong, Andrea Bocelli, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, The Killers, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Alanis Morissette, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams and, of course, Lady Gaga herself.

The two hour show going to be transmitted live via the internet including platforms on Apple Music and Apple TV, Facebook, YouTube and Amazon Prime. Screened in the States on Saturday April 18, starting at 8pm on the east coast, it can be viewed live in the UK online and will receive an edited BBC 1 broadcast on Sunday evening.

The televised concert co-promoted by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, a healthcare charity, has so far raised $35m (£38m) benefiting healthcare workers and the World Health Organisation and Lady Gaga has assured people that they won’t be asked to dip into their pockets yet again. All the money raised by the project has been donated by corporate giving.

Gaga was seen on US TV’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon securing what she described as a “sizeable” donation from Apple boss Tim Cook. She has said that the concert is designed to help people deal with lockdown stress and provide something positive for people to look forward to and enjoy.

Lady Gaga told viewers on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show: “We want to raise the money before we go on air When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away, and sit back and enjoy the show that you all very much deserve.”

In addition to the main event, Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – has arranged for a six hour pre-show event which will be screened worldwide to allow people from different time zones to be part of the event.

Among the names on the pre-show line-up are: Sheryl Crow, Rita Ora, Michael Buble, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Annie Lennox, Hozier, Adam Lambert, Christine and the Queens, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Kesha, Picture This and Soffi Tukker.

Close friend Elton John will be performing at Lady Gaga's One World concert this weekend Picture: SEANA HUGHES Close friend Elton John will be performing at Lady Gaga's One World concert this weekend Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Viewers in the UK can either tune in online during the live show or catch up on BBC 1 on April 19 from 7.15pm