E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Don’t miss Lady Gaga’s Live Aid-style concert this weekend

PUBLISHED: 19:30 17 April 2020

Lady Gaga is curating an all-star concert this weekend to raise funds for medical research to fight the Coronavirus Picture: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/PA IMAGES

Lady Gaga is curating an all-star concert this weekend to raise funds for medical research to fight the Coronavirus Picture: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

The performer has brought together some fo the world’s greatest musicians, from Elton John, to Paul McCartney for a one-off fundraising gig.

Taylor Swift has been invited to perform at Lady Gaga's One World concert this weekend Picture: David Crotty/AP/PA PhotosTaylor Swift has been invited to perform at Lady Gaga's One World concert this weekend Picture: David Crotty/AP/PA Photos

Titled: One World: Together at Home, the global concert beamed in from various front rooms and secure, isolated locations, will feature a broad spectrum of musical and showbiz talent including: Taylor Swift, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Billie Joe Armstrong, Andrea Bocelli, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, The Killers, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Alanis Morissette, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams and, of course, Lady Gaga herself.

The two hour show going to be transmitted live via the internet including platforms on Apple Music and Apple TV, Facebook, YouTube and Amazon Prime. Screened in the States on Saturday April 18, starting at 8pm on the east coast, it can be viewed live in the UK online and will receive an edited BBC 1 broadcast on Sunday evening.

The televised concert co-promoted by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, a healthcare charity, has so far raised $35m (£38m) benefiting healthcare workers and the World Health Organisation and Lady Gaga has assured people that they won’t be asked to dip into their pockets yet again. All the money raised by the project has been donated by corporate giving.

You may also want to watch:

Gaga was seen on US TV’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon securing what she described as a “sizeable” donation from Apple boss Tim Cook. She has said that the concert is designed to help people deal with lockdown stress and provide something positive for people to look forward to and enjoy.

Lady Gaga told viewers on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show: “We want to raise the money before we go on air When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away, and sit back and enjoy the show that you all very much deserve.”

In addition to the main event, Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – has arranged for a six hour pre-show event which will be screened worldwide to allow people from different time zones to be part of the event.

Among the names on the pre-show line-up are: Sheryl Crow, Rita Ora, Michael Buble, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Annie Lennox, Hozier, Adam Lambert, Christine and the Queens, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Kesha, Picture This and Soffi Tukker.

Close friend Elton John will be performing at Lady Gaga's One World concert this weekend Picture: SEANA HUGHESClose friend Elton John will be performing at Lady Gaga's One World concert this weekend Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Viewers in the UK can either tune in online during the live show or catch up on BBC 1 on April 19 from 7.15pm

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines, from Beck Row, has been found by police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines, from Beck Row, has been found by police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Twelve fire crews tackle thatch fire at village home

Twelve crews are heading to the scene of a thatch fire near Eye Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Son pays tribute to Ipswich war veteran and ‘perfect father’ who died of coronavirus

Charles 'Sonny' Wright with his medal, which he was awarded by the Norwegian government. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Almost 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk and Essex overnight

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Further 25 coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and Essex in 24 hours

A further seven patients have died after testing positive for Covid-19 at Colchester Hospital in the last 24 hours. Picture: HOLLY HUME
Drive 24