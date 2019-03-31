Find out where you can see spring lambs in Suffolk

Have you seen a lamb this spring yet?

Spring has sprung - and adorable lambs are winning the hearts of the public in farms all over Suffolk. So where can you see the cutest spring lambs?

Jimmy’s Farm, Ipswich

If you follow Jimmy’s Farm on Instagram, you would have seen the precious pictures posted of their newly born baby lambs.

During the Easter holidays, from April 8 to April 22, a daily lambing live session takes place each day at 2pm.

The talk allows you to get closer to the lambs and find out more about them.

While you are there make sure you visit the other great animals on site including guinea pigs, rare breed pigs and the donkeys.

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, Baylham

You and your little ones will be able to get up close and personal with the lambs at Baylham House with their lamb cuddling sessions.

Animal fanatics have until April 22 to enjoy a snuggle with a lamb. Many of the animals that live at Baylham belong to breeds that are under threat and classified as rare so it is likely that you wouldn’t have seen them before.

Guests can expect pigs, alpacas and goats at the farm as well as a delicious slice of homemade cake.

Ickworth House, Park and Gardens, Horringer

Approximately 2,000 lambs are born at Ickworth each year - but how many will you spot during your visit?

There are miles of parkland and woodland to explore, so it is the perfect location for a spring walk.

While you are there, take part in the trail to help you discover the hidden gems of Ickworth. You can grab a map of the route from the info hub.

Make sure you stop and admire the picturesque daffodils and tulips which are in full bloom.

Kentwell Hall, Long Melford

Lambs start arriving at Kentwell Hall as early as March and remain prominent on the grounds throughout spring.

You will find the sweet lambs over in the Tudor Stables racing around in the paddocks.

Orford Ness National Nature Reserve, Orford

Orford Ness is known for its wandering herds of sheep - so you are bound to see a few lambs as you check out the visitor trails there.

The sheep flock consists of a mix of several different breeds and is looked after by Andrew the Shepherd, his dog Kite and a group of volunteers.

Visitors can expect to see White Faced Woodland, Manx Loaghtan, Herdwick, and Herbridean breeds.

During the Easter weekend several tours are on offer, as well as a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt.