Stonham Barns Mini show celebrates the iconic car's diamond jubilee

PUBLISHED: 12:32 05 June 2019

Visitors to Stonham Barns last year take part in the Great Mini Obstacle race. Photo: Stonham Barns

Visitors to Stonham Barns last year take part in the Great Mini Obstacle race. Photo: Stonham Barns

Archant

The symbol of Swinging 60s Britain celebrates with huge gathering of vehicles in Suffolk

The Mini run assembles at Stonham Barns, Stonham Aspal. Photo: Phil MorleyThe Mini run assembles at Stonham Barns, Stonham Aspal. Photo: Phil Morley

Suffolk's only show dedicated to the humble Mini will celebrate its 60th birthday by staging a display which aims to feature every model of the iconic car.

Organisers of the Suffolk Mini Show, taking place on June 9 at Stonham Barns, are setting up the display to celebrate the famous motor's history. The iconic vehicle which became the symbol of Britain in the Swinging Sixties and featured in the classic Michael Caine movie The Italian Job, first rolled off the production line in 1959.

Hundreds of Minis are expected to descend on the Stonham Aspal venue for the show which will also include Great Mini Bake Off Cake Competition.

Each entrant to the show is baking their own Mini 60 cake which will all be judged in an attempt to win a prize for the best creation. Organisers also want the public to get involved. They will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the greatest number of people you can fit into a Mini.

The current record for cramming people into a classic mini is currently 27 people. They are going to give it a go and have asked for their 'slimmest and bendiest' club members to step forward to take part.

Other attractions include Mini Push - games where teams push a classic mini around the obstacle course in the ring with the fastest team winning. Cars entered in the show will also all be competing for the Best in Show prize as well as best classic and modern Mini.

Prizes of tickets to events such as Mini in the Park, The Ipswich Regent Pantomime, Jimmys Farm family tickets as well as lots of car cleaning materials and local produce.

The Suffolk Mini Show takes place at Stonham Barns on June 9 between 10am and 5pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults, children go free.

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

