Last chance to buy tickets for Sir Tom Jones concert in Colchester Castle Park

Sir Tom Jones will be performing at Colchester Castle Park on Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

If you want to see Sir Tom Jones at Colchester Castle Park this weekend, you'll have to rush to pick up the last remaining tickets.

It's Not Unusual for the global superstar's shows to sell out - and it's now standing room only to see his open-air concert on Sunday, July 21. Only bronze standing tickets for the standing area are available, with low availability.

Sir Tom, a judge on ITV's hit show The Voice, has enjoyed an amazing career spanning six decades, and will be performing classic hits including Green, Green Grass of Home, Delilah, Kiss and What's New Pussycat?

The singing legend will also perform hits from his latest albums such as Long Lost Suitcase, as well as Praise and Blame.

Sir Tom has sold more than 100 million records, toured the world and become a popular television figure during his career - being recognised in 2006 through his knighthood from the Queen.

The Welsh superstar coached two finalists in The Voice this year, Deana Walmsley and Bethzienna Williams, and previously coached Ruti, who won the show last year.

He will be supported by The Lottery Winners and Megan O'Neill at the show, which starts at 6pm, with gates opening at 4pm.

To book tickets, visit the Ticketmaster website.