Latitude festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Latitude has announced that the festival will not be going ahead in July 2020. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS Archant

Award-winning festival Latitude is the latest event to be cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of Latitude Festival, which was set to return to Henham Park in Suffolk for its 15th year in July, says it has “become clear that it’s just not possible for the festival to go ahead” in a statement this afternoon.

They said: “Latitude Festival will no longer be taking place this year. We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it’s just not possible.

“Our heart goes out to the fans, artists, suppliers, performers, volunteers – our entire Latitude family. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.”

The festival was set to take place from Thursday, July 16 to Sunday, July 19 with some of the biggest names in music, art, theatre and comedy.

Set to headline the hit festival, which sold out entirely in 2019, were pop rock trio HAIM, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, and electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers.

When announcing the news, organisers said: “We’re going to put our all into planning the best Latitude you’ve ever been to and can’t wait to see you in July 2021. For now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other.”

The team has reassured its customers that they are working closely with ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process any refunds, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to 2021.

Anyone with a ticket should look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon and should only contact them if you have not been contacted after seven days due to the high demand. If you purchased your ticket from a physical outlet, please contact that store to obtain your refund.