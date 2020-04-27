E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Latitude festival cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:54 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 27 April 2020

Latitude has announced that the festival will not be going ahead in July 2020. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Latitude has announced that the festival will not be going ahead in July 2020. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

Award-winning festival Latitude is the latest event to be cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of Latitude Festival, which was set to return to Henham Park in Suffolk for its 15th year in July, says it has “become clear that it’s just not possible for the festival to go ahead” in a statement this afternoon.

They said: “Latitude Festival will no longer be taking place this year. We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it’s just not possible.

“Our heart goes out to the fans, artists, suppliers, performers, volunteers – our entire Latitude family. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.”

You may also want to watch:

The festival was set to take place from Thursday, July 16 to Sunday, July 19 with some of the biggest names in music, art, theatre and comedy.

Set to headline the hit festival, which sold out entirely in 2019, were pop rock trio HAIM, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, and electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers.

When announcing the news, organisers said: “We’re going to put our all into planning the best Latitude you’ve ever been to and can’t wait to see you in July 2021. For now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other.”

The team has reassured its customers that they are working closely with ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process any refunds, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to 2021.

Anyone with a ticket should look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon and should only contact them if you have not been contacted after seven days due to the high demand. If you purchased your ticket from a physical outlet, please contact that store to obtain your refund.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they are attending an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Beer bellies, banter and showboating – The story of three ex Premier League stars playing for Whitton United Veterans

Former Ipswich Town stars Kieron Dyer, Carlos Edwards and Titus Bramble with the Suffolk Veterans Cup after Whitton Uniteds 4-1 victory over Woodbridge Town in the final at Needham Market. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they are attending an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Beer bellies, banter and showboating – The story of three ex Premier League stars playing for Whitton United Veterans

Former Ipswich Town stars Kieron Dyer, Carlos Edwards and Titus Bramble with the Suffolk Veterans Cup after Whitton Uniteds 4-1 victory over Woodbridge Town in the final at Needham Market. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latitude festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Latitude has announced that the festival will not be going ahead in July 2020. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

‘Committed’ councillor who spearheaded town’s coronavirus helpline dies suddenly

Councillor Ian Kirk from Newmarket Town Council has sadly died. Picture: NEWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL

Person in 30s one of 10 to die in Suffolk and north Essex after contracting coronavirus

The economy across Suffolk has taken a battering since the country was put into lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they are attending an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24