The Guilty Feminist podcast hits the road and provides laughter and music

PUBLISHED: 19:15 08 April 2019

Deborah Frances-White presents The Guilty Feminist Live which is touring to Ipswich Regent and Colchester Charter Hall Photo: Guilty Feminist

Deborah Frances-White presents The Guilty Feminist Live which is touring to Ipswich Regent and Colchester Charter Hall Photo: Guilty Feminist

Archant

“I’m a feminist but...” The Guilty Feminist podcast has become a comedy phenomenon with over 60 million downloads since it launched in December 2015 and now it’s on tour and coming to East Anglia. Comedian Deborah Frances-White and her guests will be discussing their noble goals as 21st century feminists and their hypocrisies and insecurities which undermine those goals.

Described by Fleabag writer and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as “hilarious, irreverent, eternally surprising and classy as hell genius”, The Guilty Feminist regularly features big named guests including the likes of Jessica Hynes, Gemma Arterton, Andi Osho, Hannah Gadsby, Jenny Éclair and Emma Thompson. In addition to the regular podcast, a number of special episodes at venues like The London Palladium, The Barbican and The Sydney Opera House covering high-profile topics including The Suffragette Centenary and The Windrush Generation have also been broadcast.

For this special touring version of the show, The Guilty Feminist: Live, Deborah will be joined by some of the nation’s favourite comedy and musical guests from the podcast for a celebration of how far we’ve come, and a conversation about what still very much needs to be done. As well as top comedy and musical talent, Deborah will be inviting a range of local activists and charities to join her on-stage panel as they delve in to a myriad of topics facing us today.

The Guilty Feminist: Live will be at the Ipswich Regent Theatre on Thursday May 9 with special guests Felicity Ward, Jess Fostekew, Kemah Bob and Jayde Adams and on the following night, Friday May 10, the show will be at Colchester’s Charter Hall with special guests Bridget Christie, Felicity Ward, Rosie Jones and Me For Queen.

Tickets for The Guilty Feminist: Live are on sale now from www.guiltyfeminist.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

