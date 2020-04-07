Classic Christmas event cancelled over safety concerns
PUBLISHED: 12:36 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 07 April 2020
(c) copyright newzulu.com
Organisers of the Lavenham Christmas Fair have sadly announced that it will not go ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over when large scale events will be reinstated.
Run by a small team of volunteers, the planning begins as early as May due to the significant amount of organisation and financial commitments involved but due to safety concerns, organisers have made the decision to not go ahead for 2020.
The fair has been running for the last seven years and has attracted many visitors, helping independent traders and businesses through the winter months.
Organisers said: “It was not without a great deal of deliberation that the decision to cancel the 2020 event was made and with no certainty that life will be back to normal by Christmas, we firmly believe it to be the correct one.
“We would like to assure businesses, residents and visitors that we are very optimistic that Lavenham Christmas Fair will return better and stronger in 2021.”
For regular updates on the coronavirus, press here.