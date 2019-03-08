Gallery

Sell-out LeeStock festival featured diverse musical mix including Pixie Lott and Wildhearts

A two-day Suffolk music festival that attracts world-renowned musicians has been described as "fantastic" by organisers.

This year's LeeStock, held in the grounds of stately home Melford Hall at Long Melford last month, once again sold out in advance so there were 3,000 people on site each day.

Matt Keogh, one of the organisers, said: "Musically, it was the most diverse LeeStock yet I think and hopefully contained something for everyone.

"Of our headiners, Pixie Lott, Rebecca Ferguson and B*witched on Saturday contrasted with Wildhearts and Starsailor on Sunday and everyone will have their own favourites but, personally, I really enjoyed Starsailor's set to close the event on Sunday night."

He said the acoustic stage was "a great addition to the festival" - with headline sets from Nigel Clark of Dodgy and Tony Wright of Terrorvision.

Back on the main stage, he wanted to give special mention to some locally-based artists: Tom Sanderson maintained his record of playing at every single LeeStock and former Battle of the Bands winners Phoebe Austin and Gabby Rivers returned again.

The family-friendly event - originally known as LeeFest - was first held in Sudbury in 2006 in memory of local musician Lee Dunford, who died following a battle with cancer aged 21.

Since its inception, the festival has raised more than £150,000 for the Willow Foundation, which provides special days for seriously-ill young adults, and helped Lee prior to his death.

The festival is part of a number of events that aim to raise the profile of the Willow Foundation and raise money for the charity including a pub crawl, a football match, and a Twenty20 cricket match.

