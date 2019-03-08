E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Lily James joins stellar cast of Suffolk's Netflix film "The Dig"

PUBLISHED: 19:30 14 October 2019

Lily James has just been announced as the next big name to join the cast of Suffolk's Netflix filmThe Dig. Picture: IMDb

Lily James has just been announced as the next big name to join the cast of Suffolk's Netflix filmThe Dig. Picture: IMDb

Archant

Filming is already underway for Suffolk's big Netflix film The Dig and now other cast members have been announced for the movie based on the burial ship found at Sutton Hoo.

Lily James has just been announced as the next big name to join the cast of Suffolk's Netflix filmThe Dig. Picture: IMDbLily James has just been announced as the next big name to join the cast of Suffolk's Netflix filmThe Dig. Picture: IMDb

The 30-year-old English actress, who is no stranger to filming in Suffolk, will join the cast which also boasts A list Hollywood stars Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes.

Miss James starred in Danny Boyle's film Yesterday which, written by Suffolk-based Richard Curtis, famous for films like Four Wedddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill, was largely filmed in Suffolk and Norfolk.

Miss James has enjoyed a steady rise in her acting career having spent many years studying her craft before gaining a bachelors degree in acting in 2010 after graduating from art school in Hertfordshire.

She has American heritage with her grandmother being US actress Helen Horton, who starred in Superman 3 and was the voice of "Mother" in Alien.

Lily James has just been announced as the next big name to join the cast of Suffolk's Netflix filmThe Dig. Picture: IMDbLily James has just been announced as the next big name to join the cast of Suffolk's Netflix filmThe Dig. Picture: IMDb

Horton was also well known for taking over from Vivian Leigh, who infamously played Scarlett O'Hara in Gone With The Wind, in the stage production of A Streetcar Named Desire causing a classic Vivian Leigh quip where she remarked: "No one takes over for me, dear. When I leave a play, it's over."

Lily is also distantly related to Meryl Streep who she starred with in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and has ties to President George Bush being a sixth cousin once removed.

Now she is heading for the mounds of Sutton Hoo, near Woodbridge, to join an already stellar cast.

Also announced in the line-up are Ken Stott, the Scottish actor best known for British TV series' The Vice and The Missing as well as his role in The Hobbit trilogy and Ben Chaplin, who began his career in British television.

Picture: IMDbPicture: IMDb

Mr Chaplin was the original "Matthew" in 90's comedy series Game On but he is most well known for his work in Hollywood having starred in Dorian Gray with Colin Firth and The Thin Red Line with Sean Penn.

You may also want to watch:

Netflix describe the production as: "An historic discovery, the echoes of Britain's past resonate in the face of it's uncertain future‎."

The film crew began shooting scenes last month in Shingle Street near Hollesley and Netflix has now confirmed there will be a worldwide release for The Dig in 2020.

Scottish actor Ken Stott is another name added to the list of the stellar cast for the Suffolk based film.Picture: IMDbScottish actor Ken Stott is another name added to the list of the stellar cast for the Suffolk based film.Picture: IMDb

Telling the story of the Sutton Hoo mystery

Australian director Simon Stone is taking the helm of "The Dig" to depict one of the most significant archaeological finds in British history - the seventh century Anglo Saxon burial ship found underneath the mounds of Sutton Hoo near Woodbridge.

Scottish actor Ken Stott is another name added to the list of the stellar cast for the Suffolk based film. Picture: IMDbScottish actor Ken Stott is another name added to the list of the stellar cast for the Suffolk based film. Picture: IMDb

Since the discovery of the burial boat and subsequent treasure found in 1939, the story has unfolded with every dig made but was overlooked at the time due to the impending conflict of the Second World War.

Now, however, the story of King Raedwald's royal resting place in East Anglia will finally be heard.

The film will focus on the partnership between landowner Edith Pretty, played by Carey Mulligan, with Ralph Fiennes portraying archaeologist Basil Brown.

The feature has been in development for some time, with rumours that Nicole Kidman was originally lined up to play Mrs Pretty, but with filming now underway the rumours have turned into reality and Suffolk's most famous find is being brought to the big screen.

British film actor Ben Chaplin has also been added to the A list cast of The Dig currently being filmed in Suffolk. Picture: IMDbBritish film actor Ben Chaplin has also been added to the A list cast of The Dig currently being filmed in Suffolk. Picture: IMDb

Producing the film is Gabrielle Tana, whose previous credits include Philomena and The Invisible Woman, whilst Jane Eyre playwright and Harlots creator Moira Buffini will be overseeing the script.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Dog owner’s fourth fine for allowing pet to foul neighbouring property

A Witnesham man has been fined for failing to clear up after his dog Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Dog owner’s fourth fine for allowing pet to foul neighbouring property

A Witnesham man has been fined for failing to clear up after his dog Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Lily James joins stellar cast of Suffolk’s Netflix film “The Dig”

Lily James has just been announced as the next big name to join the cast of Suffolk's Netflix filmThe Dig. Picture: IMDb

Where to go pumpkin picking in and around Suffolk

Find out where you can go pumpkin picking across Suffolk and north Essex. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Karl Fuller: The only time I ever cried after a Town defeat

Ipswich Town famously won the UEFA Cup in 1981 - but it was a defeat in the competition which brought a young Karl Fuller to tears. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists