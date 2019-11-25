Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Fans of Little Mix will be overjoyed with the news that one of Britain's best-loved girl bands will be returning to Colchester United's stadium in 2020.

The concert on Friday July 10 will be part of a 21-date UK tour which will travel the length and breadth of the country and will include a date at Norfolk's Holkham Hall on Saturday July 18.

The tour will see Little Mix perform some of their greatest hits including 'Woman Like Me', 'Touch', 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Black Magic' and 'Wings'.

The band - Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - said in a statement: "Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it. Our last summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can't wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year.

"We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!"

Since 2011, Little Mix have cemented their status as the world's biggest girl band, with the lively quartet asserting dominance in the charts album after album.

They have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, collected more than 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than 3 billion Youtube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.

Record sales have seen them notch up a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

Their 2016 album 'Glory Days' was the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Thursday November 28 from ticketmaster.co.uk, AXS.com, altickets.com, gigantic.com, seetickets.com and colutickets.com.

At least 75p from every ticket sale will be donated to Nordoff Robbins - a charity that uses the power of music therapy to enrich the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability.