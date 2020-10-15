Little Mix tour film to be screened at Bury St Edmunds cinema

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image Archant

Fans of Little Mix - dubbed the biggest girl band in the world - can experience their 2019 European tour in the comfort of a refurbished cinema in Bury St Edmunds.

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds Picture: Abbeygate Cinema Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds Picture: Abbeygate Cinema

Bookings are now open for ‘Little Mix: LM5 The Tour Film’ at historic Abbeygate Cinema in Hatter Street on November 21 at 5pm and November 22 at 2pm.

Little Mix have sold over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 17 million Spotify listeners, received over three billion YouTube views and collated 12 billion streams.

Following the release of their fifth studio album ‘LM5’, bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall embarked on ‘LM5 The Tour’ last year, taking in 40 arenas across Europe, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, UK and Ireland.

They sold more than 400,000 tickets, including five sold-out shows at London’s O2 arena, and this film was recorded at the final show of the tour at the O2.

In a career spanning a set of 19 songs, the group perform hits such as ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Wings’ and ‘Touch’ to a crowd of more than 15,000.

The film also features surprise guest appearances from London legend Stormzy on ‘Power’ and long-term collaborator Kamille on ‘More Than Words’.

Many cinemas have had to close temporarily due to coronavirus, but Abbeygate Cinema continues to endure with more than 50 film titles on offer in the coming weeks.

Abbeygate is also offering a temporary free guest membership for six months to cinema members who find their regular cinema currently closed.

This will give them up to £2 off every cinema ticket and 10% off food and drink in the cinema’s No.4 Restaurant & bar.

Abbeygate Cinema is currently open for Covid-secure business from Tuesday to Sunday each week.

For more information see here.