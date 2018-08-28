Partly Cloudy

Liverpool legends coming to Bury St Edmunds venue

PUBLISHED: 15:04 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 31 January 2019

Ronnie Whelan, Steve McMahon and John Aldridge are coming to Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUPPLIED BY APEX

Ronnie Whelan, Steve McMahon and John Aldridge are coming to Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUPPLIED BY APEX

Archant

Three Liverpool FC legends will appear on stage in Bury St Edmunds later this year for an evening of stories and anecdotes about the Reds.

John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan and Steve McMahon are coming to the Apex for An Audience with Liverpool Legends on Wednesday, May 29, at 7.30pm.

The evening promises to be full of entertainment and laughs, and will give the audience an insight into the former players’ careers from putting on the famous red jersey to representing their country.

Former Republic of Ireland international striker Aldridge made 83 appearances for the Reds, scoring 50 goals, and was the first person to have a penalty saved in the FA Cup final.

Irish teammate Whelan spent 15 years at Anfield, amassing 362 appearances and scoring 46 goals from midfield.

Ex-England international McMahon made more than 200 appearances for Liverpool in a career that also saw him enjoy spells at Everton, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Swindon Town.

Tickets are priced at £31 and for more information visit www.theapex.co.uk

Limited places are available for a meet and greet pre-show at 6pm for an additional £36, with the chance to get photographs and autographs with the former Liverpool stars.

