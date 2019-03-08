M People singer to perform in Suffolk this summer
PUBLISHED: 09:22 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 28 May 2019
KOSHMO PHOTOGRAPHY
M People vocalist Heather Small will perform a hit-filled set at Newmarket this summer when she supports 80s pop duo Bananarama.
As part of M People, Small became one of the seminal British voices of the 1990s, with hits such as Moving On Up, One Night In Heaven and Search For The Hero.
She has also enjoyed great success with two solo albums - the title track of her Proud album has gone on to become the soundtrack synonymous to a whole host of sporting events, including London's successful 2012 Olympic bid.
Small will open Newmarket Nights on Friday, August 9 for Bananarama.
Amy Starkey, regional director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "We are thrilled to be able to add the wonderful Heather Small to a bill that already includes Bananarama, creating a Newmarket Night that is sure to be packed with unforgettable hits, produced by a trio of iconic female recording artists.
"Beloved for her work as the lead singer of M People, Heather Small co-wrote and performed one of the biggest songs of the century in Proud, and that is exactly how we feel to have her making her July Course debut this summer."
Tickets are onsale now from thejockeyclublive.co.uk with prices starting at £27. There are hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.
The Full Season of live music events at Newmarket Racecourses in 2019 is as follows:
June
8th Nile Rodgers & CHIC - Summer Saturday Live
21st Madness - Newmarket Nights
28th Kaiser Chiefs - Newmarket Nights
July
19th Thriller Live - Newmarket Nights
26th Rudimental (DJ Set) - Newmarket Nights
August
2nd Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra performing Ibiza Classics - Newmarket Nights
9th Bananarama with Heather Small -Newmarket Nights
16th Years & Years - Newmarket Nights