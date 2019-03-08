M People singer to perform in Suffolk this summer

Heather Small will perform at Newmarket on Friday, August 9 Picture: KOSHMO PHOTOGRAPHY KOSHMO PHOTOGRAPHY

M People vocalist Heather Small will perform a hit-filled set at Newmarket this summer when she supports 80s pop duo Bananarama.

Bananarama's Keren Woodward meets Lord Windermere at The National Stud Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET Bananarama's Keren Woodward meets Lord Windermere at The National Stud Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET

As part of M People, Small became one of the seminal British voices of the 1990s, with hits such as Moving On Up, One Night In Heaven and Search For The Hero.

She has also enjoyed great success with two solo albums - the title track of her Proud album has gone on to become the soundtrack synonymous to a whole host of sporting events, including London's successful 2012 Olympic bid.

Small will open Newmarket Nights on Friday, August 9 for Bananarama.

Amy Starkey, regional director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "We are thrilled to be able to add the wonderful Heather Small to a bill that already includes Bananarama, creating a Newmarket Night that is sure to be packed with unforgettable hits, produced by a trio of iconic female recording artists.

Bananarama's Sara Dallin meets Jack the Giant atThe National Stud Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET Bananarama's Sara Dallin meets Jack the Giant atThe National Stud Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET

"Beloved for her work as the lead singer of M People, Heather Small co-wrote and performed one of the biggest songs of the century in Proud, and that is exactly how we feel to have her making her July Course debut this summer."

Tickets are onsale now from thejockeyclublive.co.uk with prices starting at £27. There are hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.

The Full Season of live music events at Newmarket Racecourses in 2019 is as follows:

June

8th Nile Rodgers & CHIC - Summer Saturday Live

21st Madness - Newmarket Nights

28th Kaiser Chiefs - Newmarket Nights

July

19th Thriller Live - Newmarket Nights

26th Rudimental (DJ Set) - Newmarket Nights

August

2nd Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra performing Ibiza Classics - Newmarket Nights

9th Bananarama with Heather Small -Newmarket Nights

16th Years & Years - Newmarket Nights