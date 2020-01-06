E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Spandau Ballet heart throb Martin Kemp to DJ 80s night in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 20:00 06 January 2020

Martin Kemp will be playing at Colchester's Charter Hall in April Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Dust off your lycra as the musician and actor pumps out the hits for three hours.

Former Spandau Ballet guitarist and EastEnders bad boy Martin Kemp is back on the road and is heading to Colchester's Charter Hall.

The singer/actor is staging a Back To The '80s party and is encouraging audience members to dig out those 80`s clothes, grab your dancing shoes, and prepare to enjoy a night of pure 'Gold'.

Martin will be trading his bass for the decks as he spins the biggest and best hits from the 1980's. He says he'll be providing audiences with what he describes as 'an Unstoppable Singalong.'

Speaking on ITV's This Morning programme, Martin described what to expect from these shows. "It's amazing. People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word. It's the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life."

He added that the experience is heightened with everyone decked out in 1980s fashions, complete with leg warmers. "It's the perfect night out with friends," he says.

Martin Kemp will be transporting fans back to the golden age of the 1980s playing all the big hits of the era, a time when big hair and even bigger shoulder pads were de rigueur.

Martin Kemp's Back To The 80's Party is at Colchester's Charter Hall on April 3. Tickets can be booked here

