Suffolk’s sausage dog owners looking to set world record in Southwold

Southwold Sausage Walk is looking to break the world record for the number of sausage dogs on a dog walk

Suffolk’s sausage dogs are looking to beat a world record in Southwold this weekend. The Southwold Sausage Walk charity event is back for its fifth year on Saturday.

Hundreds turn out for the annual Southwold Sausage Walk and this year they are hoping to set a world record Hundreds turn out for the annual Southwold Sausage Walk and this year they are hoping to set a world record

The popular walk, regularly attracts around 500 Sausage dogs and their human companions from all over East Anglia and beyond, was originally set up by Laura Baggott.

Laura’s dog Percy, a miniature smooth Dachshund, suffered with Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) which is by far the most common health problem for Dachshunds in the UK; around one in four may be affected at some stage in their lives. So, they decided to launch the Southwold Sausage Walk, to raise awareness of the disease, but also to support as many dog charities as possible throughout the region.

Laura Baggot said: “This year, with main sponsor and Suffolk based pet food manufacturer Skinner’s on board they have been able to grow the event, making it a bigger and better than ever before. Local company Filing Fortress have also supported the team with logistical support.”

The Southwold Sausage Walk is held in aid of Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD. Dachshund owners from across England flock to Southwold for the charity walk The Southwold Sausage Walk is held in aid of Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD. Dachshund owners from across England flock to Southwold for the charity walk

Stuart McBurney, director of Filing Fortress, added: “As a Dachshund owner myself, I have attended the event in the past and I have been amazed and how well supported each of the walks have been. The sausage dog community is extremely friendly, I was more than happy to offer my support in any way I could to ensure this event is as successful as possible. The world record is 601 sausages on a beach and we aim to smash it.”

The Sausage Walk will depart from the Lifeboat Shed (IP18 6ND) on Saturday March 30 at noon and the Dachshunds, their human companions, and walkers will take the scenic walk along the beach to Southwold pier.

The event is not just for dog owners, many people turn up en route to grab a coffee, sit back and watch the amazing sight of all the sausage dogs with a common goal of raising money for charity.

Laura Baggot perch in push chair due to his mobility issues Eddie little legs McBurney on floor Photo: Chris Leeder Laura Baggot perch in push chair due to his mobility issues Eddie little legs McBurney on floor Photo: Chris Leeder

Due to the high number of people expected, dog owners are being asked to register on Facebook before the day. However, sausage dogs and their owners can just turn up on the day if they don’t have access to Facebook.

Laura said there will be a small donation of £5 which will be collected on the day but this includes a goodie bag with various samples that the sausages will enjoy. “There will also be some amazing money-can’t-buy prize draw tickets which will be on sale.”

The Fifth Southwold Sausage Walk is being held on Saturday, March 30 and will leave from Harbour Quay car park, Southwold, IP18 6ND. People can arrive from 10.30am and the walk starts at noon.