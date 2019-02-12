Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Review: Masterful Mousetrap snares audience at Colchester Mercury

PUBLISHED: 12:53 19 February 2019

The cast of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Colchester Mercury. One of you is a killer! Photo: Johann Persson

The cast of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Colchester Mercury. One of you is a killer! Photo: Johann Persson

Johan Persson

The Mousetrap, by Agatha Christie, Mercury Theatre, Colchester, until February 23

Harriett Hare as guest house owner Mollie Ralston in The Mousetrap at Colchester Mercury Photo: Johann PerssonHarriett Hare as guest house owner Mollie Ralston in The Mousetrap at Colchester Mercury Photo: Johann Persson

The Mousetrap is a theatrical legend. The play opened in London in 1952 with Richard Attenborough in the lead and has been running non-stop ever since. What started as a thriller which held up a mirror to upper class society now works as a surprisingly pertinent piece of social history.

We get talk of ration books, cold winters and alarming tales of child abuse in rural farms. Behind the tweedy fashions and hearty banter, there is usually some unsettling darkness in Christie’s worlds.

The Mousetrap demonstrates the techniques which make Christie great, she introduces us to a group of characters and then strands them in a confined space – in this case an isolated guest house – then has one of them turn out to be a murderer.

Gwyneth Strong as Mrs Boyle in The Mousetrap at Colchester Mercury Photo: Johann PerssonGwyneth Strong as Mrs Boyle in The Mousetrap at Colchester Mercury Photo: Johann Persson

This current production works because it conjures up an accurate portrait of the time and the actors manage to create believable people rather than crudely drawn stereotypes with clipped accents.

Gwyneth Strong, Cassandra from TV’s Only Fools and Horses, plays the waspish Mrs Boyle and gets top billing but this is an ensemble show and there is strength in depth. Harriet Hare and Nick Biadon are particularly engaging as young guest house owners Mollie and Giles Ralston and Geoff Arnold makes Sergeant Trotter a more nuanced character than the usual cardboard cutout policemen you normally find in who-dunnits of this era.

This is a carefully staged production which captures something of the times in which it is set. It is a period play but it also makes us realise that no matter how much the world changes – the more it stays the same.

The headlines in our papers and podcasts still tell pretty much the same stories as they did back in the 1950s which is why Agatha Christie still works just as well today.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

More than 3,000 people in Suffolk sign petition to ban ISIS members returning to UK

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Shamima Begum, who fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her. Picture: METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA WIRE

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Snape Maltings is the venue for Suffolk Coastal's farewell party. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘It’s scandalous’ – Campaigners slam broken promises after mental health patients sent hundreds of miles away

The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protesting outside NSFT headquarters Picture: GERALDINE SCOTT

Woman taken to hospital after collision with car in Colchester

The incident happened on Winnock Road at the junction with Goodey Close Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Alleged hacker’s legal bid to retrieve seized devices turned down

Alleged hacker Lauri Love launched a legal battle to try to get his seized computers back Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA WIRE

Coming soon to a shelf near you - Crush’s egg-free Caesar dressing, and Bakewell Tart Granola!

Crush makes a range of rapeseed oil-based products including dressings Picture: Crush Foods
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists