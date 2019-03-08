Which X-Factor winner is coming to perform in Woodbridge?
PUBLISHED: 14:12 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 22 October 2019
It has just been announced that a former X-Factor winner, BRIT award nominee and award-winning West End star will be coming to Woodbridge for an intimate performance by the Suffolk riverside.
Matt Cardle will be attending a launch party at Deben Wharf in Woodbridge in support of his old school friend Peter Hepworth, who is launching his own music career.
Cardle will perform as part of the event alongside Laura Wyatt and DJ Ben Osborne before Mr Hepworth takes to the stage to showcase his new song 17 Sun Lane.
Cardle won The X-Factor in 2010 and his first single went straight to number one in the UK charts before becoming the second biggest single of 2010.
Born in Essex, he attended the Independent Stoke College near Haverhill before studying a music course at the Institute in Colchester.
Mr Cardle has also enjoyed success in the acting field with various West End roles including parts in Strictly Ballroom and Jesus Christ Superstar but is now returning to his melodic roots to help his friends' foray onto the music scene.
