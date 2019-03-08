E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Which X-Factor winner is coming to perform in Woodbridge?

PUBLISHED: 14:12 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 22 October 2019

X-Factor and West End star Matt Cardle will be coming to Woodbridge this weekend in support of his old school friend Peter Hepworth. Picture: IMDb

Archant

It has just been announced that a former X-Factor winner, BRIT award nominee and award-winning West End star will be coming to Woodbridge for an intimate performance by the Suffolk riverside.

Matt Cardle performing with global superstar Rihanna at the X-Factor final in 2010. Picture: KEN MCKAY/REX FEATURESMatt Cardle performing with global superstar Rihanna at the X-Factor final in 2010. Picture: KEN MCKAY/REX FEATURES

Matt Cardle will be attending a launch party at Deben Wharf in Woodbridge in support of his old school friend Peter Hepworth, who is launching his own music career.

Cardle will perform as part of the event alongside Laura Wyatt and DJ Ben Osborne before Mr Hepworth takes to the stage to showcase his new song 17 Sun Lane.

Cardle won The X-Factor in 2010 and his first single went straight to number one in the UK charts before becoming the second biggest single of 2010.

Peter Hepworth has roped in his old school pal Matt Cardle as a support act for his single launch in Woodbridge. Picture: COURTESY OF PETER HEPWORTH.Peter Hepworth has roped in his old school pal Matt Cardle as a support act for his single launch in Woodbridge. Picture: COURTESY OF PETER HEPWORTH.

Born in Essex, he attended the Independent Stoke College near Haverhill before studying a music course at the Institute in Colchester.

Mr Cardle has also enjoyed success in the acting field with various West End roles including parts in Strictly Ballroom and Jesus Christ Superstar but is now returning to his melodic roots to help his friends' foray onto the music scene.

For tickets to Peter Hepworth's launch party, see here.

