More people sign up for Theatre Royal fundraising walk

The Theatre Royal's 200th birthday celebrations launched in February Picture: AARON WEIGHT Archant

More than 60 people have now signed up to take part in a sponsored walk to mark the 200th anniversary of Bury St Edmunds’ historic theatre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Principal walkers Dawn Roberts and Tony Kelly outside the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: AARON WEIGHT Principal walkers Dawn Roberts and Tony Kelly outside the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: AARON WEIGHT

The 200 for 200 walk to raise money for the Theatre Royal, takes place over 10 days from Saturday, April 13 to Monday, April 22.

The route is split into sections and people can join in with all or any part of it, but organisers are hoping for the biggest turn out on the last day – which involves an eight or 15-mile walk.

All the participants on the last day, including principal walkers Tony Kelly and Dawn Roberts, who are taking on the full 200-miles, will be welcomed back to the theatre with a celebratory party.

MORE: Sophie Raworth to take part in Theatre Royal’s 200 for 200 charity walk

Architect William Wilkins, who built the theatre in 1819, was also the proprietor of the Norwich circuit of players, and the walk follows the historic route of the players’ tour of six theatres in East Anglia.

The event is aiming to raise £15,000, which will go to the theatres community engagement programme.

The walk is being sponsored by Bury Physio, who will be providing support to all of the walkers.

People can secure a place for £10 and will receive a sponsorship package to help raise funds.

To find out more about the routes, support the principal walkers or to sign up, visit www.200for200.org