Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

More people sign up for Theatre Royal fundraising walk

22 March, 2019 - 11:13
The Theatre Royal's 200th birthday celebrations launched in February Picture: AARON WEIGHT

The Theatre Royal's 200th birthday celebrations launched in February Picture: AARON WEIGHT

Archant

More than 60 people have now signed up to take part in a sponsored walk to mark the 200th anniversary of Bury St Edmunds’ historic theatre.

Principal walkers Dawn Roberts and Tony Kelly outside the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: AARON WEIGHTPrincipal walkers Dawn Roberts and Tony Kelly outside the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: AARON WEIGHT

The 200 for 200 walk to raise money for the Theatre Royal, takes place over 10 days from Saturday, April 13 to Monday, April 22.

The route is split into sections and people can join in with all or any part of it, but organisers are hoping for the biggest turn out on the last day – which involves an eight or 15-mile walk.

All the participants on the last day, including principal walkers Tony Kelly and Dawn Roberts, who are taking on the full 200-miles, will be welcomed back to the theatre with a celebratory party.

MORE: Sophie Raworth to take part in Theatre Royal’s 200 for 200 charity walk

Architect William Wilkins, who built the theatre in 1819, was also the proprietor of the Norwich circuit of players, and the walk follows the historic route of the players’ tour of six theatres in East Anglia.

The event is aiming to raise £15,000, which will go to the theatres community engagement programme.

The walk is being sponsored by Bury Physio, who will be providing support to all of the walkers.

People can secure a place for £10 and will receive a sponsorship package to help raise funds.

To find out more about the routes, support the principal walkers or to sign up, visit www.200for200.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First 2019 Suffolk Punch foal in the UK born in Suffolk

Fred is the first Suffolk Punch foal to be born in the UK this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Young chefs battle to be named the best in Suffolk

The Suffolk Food And Drink Awards, Young Chef Cook Off being judged at the West Suffolk College. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

What are the fastest routes to Chantry Park when walking?

Here are the quickest ways to walk to Chantry Park from Ipswich town centre for the Ed Sheeran gigs this summer Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Coping with school and family life - Suffolk young carers share their stories

The students opened up about their roles as carers. Pictured left to right are: Imogen Ranson, Lilly-Rose Martin, Ellie Bird (back), Ruby Proctor (front), Phoebe Martin and Connor Ranson Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists