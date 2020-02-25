11 ideas for Mother's Day 2020 - including a free bounce at an indoor trampoline park

Join in with the fun for free at Bounce Picture: GREGG BROWN

From a jazz breakfast to a birdwatching walk with a cream tea, there's a variety of ways to treat mum on Sunday, March 22.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

See the baby animals at Easton Farm Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN See the baby animals at Easton Farm Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

If you think your mum would like to spend the day with other mums and kids (of the goat variety), head to Easton Farm Park, where she can also see lambs and piglets and even hug a bunny or guinea pig. The farm park will be open from 10.30am to 5.30pm. Entry costs £9.50 for anyone aged two and over, but mums get in free on Mother's Day.

You will also be able to see newborn lambs at Kentwell Hall, which holds lambing weekends throughout March. See young lambs in the lambing yard in the tudor stables and older lambs out in the paddocks - you might even see a lamb being born! While the house will be closed, there are plenty of gardens to explore. The event runs from 11am to 4pm. You can pay on the day or book online in advance and get a discount on ticket prices.

Music loving mums will enjoy Suffolk Philharmonic Orchestra's Mother's Day Family Concert at Ipswich Corn Exchange. TV star Bill Turnball narrates the story of Peter and the Wolf in this concert, which starts at 4pm. Antiques Roadshow trumpeter Crispian Steele-Perkins will be performing at the event, as will Suffolk soprano Lisa Cassidy. Tickets cost from £15, or £6 for under 18s.

If jazz is more your mum's thing, book up for Songbook Sunday at The Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds this Mother's Day. Listen to the Chris Ingham Trio and special guest singers from the world of jazz from 11.30am. Food, and alcoholic and soft drinks, will be available to purchase on the day. Tickets cost £13 in advance, £16 on the door, or £24 for a VIP ticket including buffet breakfast. Book in advance to avoid disappointment.

The farmer's breakfast will be available at Suffolk Food Hall Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis The farmer's breakfast will be available at Suffolk Food Hall Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

You may also want to watch:

Get your binoculars out and look out for birds and other wildlife on one of two special early spring guided walks at RSPB Minsmere on Mother's Day. The walks, which take place at 12noon and 2pm, cost £18, or £12 for children, including a cream tea at Minsmere's café. Advance booking is essential.

If a walk around a stately home is more your mum's cup of tea, Glemham Hall is holding a Mother's Day lunch and tour. See from right down in the cellars up to the mostly untouched servants' quarters in the attics. Hear about the history and architecture of the hall. Sit down to a two-course lunch. And afterwards take a stroll around the gardens. Places, which cost £49, must be booked in advance.

Another historic property opening its grounds for Mother's Day is Helmingham Hall. The Coach House Tea Rooms will be serving up a vintage afternoon tea on the day and the gardens will be opening exclusively for tea-goers between 11.30am and 4pm. The tea, which costs £25 a head, will include sandwiches, scones, pastries and cakes and speciality teas or Fair Trade filter coffee. The afternoon tea must be booked in advance.

Glemham Hall will open its doors on Mother's Day. Picture: PHILIP HOPE COBBOLD/CHRIS TAYLOR Glemham Hall will open its doors on Mother's Day. Picture: PHILIP HOPE COBBOLD/CHRIS TAYLOR

Mums with children who wake early might like to be taken out for breakfast rather than afternoon tea on Mother's Day. Suffolk Food Hall is open for breakfast and lunch on the special day. From 8.30am to 11.30am, the options include a full farmer's breakfast for the grown-ups and pancakes for children. Booking with a £5 deposit per person is essential.

If it's an afternoon with music and drinks she's looking for, Isaacs will be joined by father-and-son duo Mark Anthony and Isaac who will be performing soul, Motown, ska, reggae and rock 'n' roll music for a free event at the venue on Ipswich waterfront from 3pm. Mark has appeared on Stars in Their Eyes while you may recognise Isaac from The Voice Kids.

Your mum might want a break from running around at soft play on Mother's Day, however if she can't stay away Play2Day is offering free entry for mums - and a free coffee (she might need it!) - with a paying child on the day. The indoor play centre in Martlesham will be open from 10am to 5pm.

Finally, if you have an energetic mum, who thinks nothing of joining in with gymnastics, then head to Bounce Ipswich. Mums get a free bounce (or a free refreshment if they'd prefer) at the indoor trampoline park. You can pre-book for everyone else in your party online in advance, while mums can redeem the offer on the day.