Get stuck in the mud at these Suffolk challenges

PUBLISHED: 21:02 07 February 2019

One of the runners finding a duck in the mud. Picture: SCOTT LUXION

One of the runners finding a duck in the mud. Picture: SCOTT LUXION

SCOTT LUXION

Crawl and climb your way to the finish line at one of these mud-tastic obstacle courses in aid of a number of Suffolk charities.

Race For Life Pretty Muddy at Trinity Park. Picture: NIGEL BROWNRace For Life Pretty Muddy at Trinity Park. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The WholeHog – Woodbridge, Sunday, October 13

Think you have what it takes to go the whole hog?

Returning for its 13th year, the challenge sees individuals or groups crawl under cargo nets, climbing up banks, wading through rivers and swinging along monkey bars.

Opt for the Whole Hog Race, which is five miles long, or go for the more challenging Boss Hog which stretches seven miles around Wantisden near Woodbridge.

Runners enjoying some of the toys that were in the mud at Spalck Quack and Go. Picture: SCOTT LUXIONRunners enjoying some of the toys that were in the mud at Spalck Quack and Go. Picture: SCOTT LUXION

To register click here.

Splat Quack GO – The Black Ditch – Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, September 15

Suffolk’s muddiest mud run returns with over 40 obstacles per lap.

But can you keep hold of your rubber duck?

People get covered in mud for Race For Life in Trinity Park Ipswich. Picture: NIGEL BROWNPeople get covered in mud for Race For Life in Trinity Park Ipswich. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Each runner will be offered a rubber companion at the start-line – for every duck that makes it back, Splat Quack Go will donate 50p to their chosen charity.

The infamous ‘Black Ditch’ caters for all abilities with boggy swamps combined with challenging natural terrain – it’s sure to cause a lot of laughs.

Complete the 6km course and receive a goody bag, water, T-shirt and a professional finishers medal.

Or if you’re feeling brave, do a second lap and complete a gruelling 12km distance. Sign up here.

Taking the opportunity to make mud angels at Splat Quack and Go. Picture: SCOTT LUXIONTaking the opportunity to make mud angels at Splat Quack and Go. Picture: SCOTT LUXION

Thetford Only The Brave – Sunday, April 7

Last year’s event saw 1,650 racers scrambling through mud in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

This year, they are asking participants to raise £50 each, offering a phenomenal difference to the life-saving care they provide.

Runners can choose between a six or ten mile course, featuring plenty of obstacles and heaps of mud.

Race for Life Pretty Muddy at Trinity Park. Grace Whiley and Charlotte Doherty Picture: NIGEL BROWNRace for Life Pretty Muddy at Trinity Park. Grace Whiley and Charlotte Doherty Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The course is held at Thetford Forest and incorporates a ‘web of despair’, a ‘tangled shower’ and a ‘sheep dip slide and ramp climb’ among many other obstacles.

Sign up here if you think you’re brave enough.

Zombie Survival Run – Ipswich, Saturday September 7

Tackle the ultimate thrilling zombie run which treks across 5km of Trinity Park and some of the UK’s largest inflatable obstacles.

You will need to escape the swarms of blood thirsty zombies who are set on infecting you all the way to the finish line.

Zombies will aim to remove your three ‘lives’ from your tag belt as you run past them.

Keep hold of a least one life, and receive the ‘survivor’ medal – lose them all and collect the ‘infected’ medal with your finish line goodies.

If you think you can survive the zombie apocalypse click here.

Pretty Muddy Race For Life 5K – Ipswich, June 23

The 5k race returns for another year, where women begin the race in powerful pink and finish it covered head-to-toe in mud.

Participants must be aged 13 and over due to the nature of the event – which includes a mixture of grass, paths and lots of obstacles.

There are plenty of spectator areas for families to get involved.

Find out more here.

