Bures Music Festival gears up

Music lovers will be spoilt for choice with the return of the annual Bures Music Festival.

With just over a week to go, fans are getting ready for a festival featuring both local talent and names from further afield.

It runs from Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 14 and this year it welcomes back ska-reggae collective New Town Kings, and soul and funk act Soul Kitchen.

Other acts include blues legends Nine Below Zero and Ian Siegal and his band. Headlining the BMF Big Top on Saturday is Guns N' Roses tribute, Guns 2 Roses, supported by the world-touring Bon Giovi.

Lovers of choral music and jazz also have something to look forward to with shows in St Mary's Church, Bures.

There is still time for solo artists and bands, performance poets and dancers aged 10 to 19 to sign up for the popular B-Fest competition.

There will also be family entertainment including stalls, rides and activities for children.

Organiser Tom Moore said: "We've got a really exciting line-up to look forward to, with festival favourites who'll get the crowds dancing, some true blues legends, an amazing tribute to 80s rock on Saturday night and a huge range of brilliant local acts.

"It's such a lovely way to raise money for local causes, and we're hoping to see some sold-out events again this year."

Each year, the not-for-profit festival - now part of Bures Music Festival Charitable Trust - raises thousands for valuable charities in the local community including St Nicholas Hospice Care, St Helena Hospice and Ferriers Barn.

Bures Music Festival has raised more than £200,000 since the first event in 1997.

For tickets and information go to the festival website or like the Facebook page for a chance to win tickets.