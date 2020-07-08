Would you dare to bare it all on Naked Attraction TV show?

Naked Attraction, presented by Anna Richardson, is looking for people prepared to bare it all Picture: STUDIO LAMBERT STUDIO LAMBERT

Are you brave enough to bare it all on a daring TV dating series?

Hit Channel 4 show Naked Attraction is hunting for courageous contestants from Suffolk and north Essex to take part.

The cheeky show is due to start filming this autumn, hosted by a fully-clothed Anna Richardson.

Executive producer Darrell Olsen said: “We’re excited to be back looking for a new batch of contestants. In these times, I think many people are keen to find love and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked?”

For those who haven’t seen the show, the idea is that a “picker” has to choose from a group of six potential dates, who stand in individual pods.

One body part is revealed at a time, and the picker eliminates a person in each round based on what they find least attractive.

Studio Lambert North produce the series for Channel 4. Production will follow Covid-19 filming guidance, and the five-part show will be screened later this year.

Contestants must be over 18. For more information and to apply, visit the website.