E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Would you dare to bare it all on Naked Attraction TV show?

PUBLISHED: 18:21 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:17 08 July 2020

Naked Attraction, presented by Anna Richardson, is looking for people prepared to bare it all Picture: STUDIO LAMBERT

Naked Attraction, presented by Anna Richardson, is looking for people prepared to bare it all Picture: STUDIO LAMBERT

STUDIO LAMBERT

Are you brave enough to bare it all on a daring TV dating series?

Hit Channel 4 show Naked Attraction is hunting for courageous contestants from Suffolk and north Essex to take part.

The cheeky show is due to start filming this autumn, hosted by a fully-clothed Anna Richardson.

Executive producer Darrell Olsen said: “We’re excited to be back looking for a new batch of contestants. In these times, I think many people are keen to find love and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked?”

For those who haven’t seen the show, the idea is that a “picker” has to choose from a group of six potential dates, who stand in individual pods.

One body part is revealed at a time, and the picker eliminates a person in each round based on what they find least attractive.

Studio Lambert North produce the series for Channel 4. Production will follow Covid-19 filming guidance, and the five-part show will be screened later this year.

Contestants must be over 18. For more information and to apply, visit the website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Welcome for jobs boost from Suffolk charity – but more help may be needed

Terry Baxter, chief executive of Inspire Suffolk.

A12 reopens following crash involving Audi and campervan

The A 12 has been blocked by a collision between an Audi and a campervan between Darsham and Halesworth Picture: LUCY COLLETT

Colchester Zoo coffee shop badly damaged after fire breaks out

The cafe at Colchester Zoo has been badly damaged by a fire. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Police increase patrols as teenager raped near park

Essex Police are increasing patrols in an area of Colchester after a man was raped (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Foodbank starts new bike hire service

Hadleigh Foodbank secured a grant from the National Lottery, which has enabled them to to buy some bikes to hire out to families - as well as deliver food parcels on their new cargo bike Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND