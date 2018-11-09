A free art and street food festival is coming to Ipswich

Zoe Parker will be one of the artists producing a street art mural in collaboration with residents in Ipswich Picture: ZOE POWER

More than 20,000 people are expected to come to Ipswich next autumn for two days of free visual art and vibrant street food.

ART EAT will run from Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 22 bringing together a selection of artists, traders and performers from across East Anglia and further afield.

The two-day event which celebrates creativity, diversity and deliciousness has recently been given the go ahead and will work with local businesses to create the free festival.

The festival co-director, Daisy Lees, said: “The festival will include community street art projects and participatory workshop, a commercial art fair, craft market, exhibitions, street food stalls, entertainment and music appealing to a broad audience.”

Festival co-director, Iona Hodgson, added: “We have large-scale urban art projects which businesses can sponsor including urban murals and a textile installation.”

Local businesses are being invited to a sponsorship event on Thursday, December 13 where an array of enticing marketing opportunities will be offered to potential sponsors. There will be art, food and music with presentations from partners and organisations including John D. Edwards from The Never-Ending Mural, Arts La’Olam, We Create Projects Ltd and others to be confirmed.