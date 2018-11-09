Overcast

A free art and street food festival is coming to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:56 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:58 16 November 2018

Zoe Parker will be one of the artists producing a street art mural in collaboration with local residents in Ipswich for next year. Picture: ZOE POWER

More than 20,000 people are expected to come to Ipswich next autumn for two days of free visual art and vibrant street food.

ART EAT will run from Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 22 bringing together a selection of artists, traders and performers from across East Anglia and further afield.

The two-day event which celebrates creativity, diversity and deliciousness has recently been given the go ahead and will work with local businesses to create the free festival.

The festival co-director, Daisy Lees, said: “The festival will include community street art projects and participatory workshop, a commercial art fair, craft market, exhibitions, street food stalls, entertainment and music appealing to a broad audience.”

Festival co-director, Iona Hodgson, added: “We have large-scale urban art projects which businesses can sponsor including urban murals and a textile installation.”

Local businesses are being invited to a sponsorship event on Thursday, December 13 where an array of enticing marketing opportunities will be offered to potential sponsors. There will be art, food and music with presentations from partners and organisations including John D. Edwards from The Never-Ending Mural, Arts La’Olam, We Create Projects Ltd and others to be confirmed.

Pantomime is still a great Christmas treat for all the family

Yesterday, 13:09 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

Yesterday, 15:31 Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Opinion Review: Ross Noble’s El Hablador, Ipswich Regent – Expect sore ribs, aching cheeks and absolute nonsense

Wed, 23:30 Emily Townsend
Comedian Ross Noble performed at the Ipswich Regent theatre tonight Picture: JOHN MCMURTRIE

When you watch a comedian like Ross Noble, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Friday, November 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Have your tissues ready for emotional farewell show at Ipswich Regent from home town Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor

Thursday, November 8, 2018 Wayne Savage
Robin Windsor has embarked on his final tour Picture: STRICTLY THEATRE CO

Ipswich boy and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Robin Windsor explains how wanting to finish at the top of his game and the lure of a permanent natural tan convinced him to waltz into the sunset.

Review: Trial By Laughter, by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, New Wolsey Theatre, until Nov 10

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbott in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Within minutes of this witty and revealing play starting, you can see what attracted Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, to write this extraordinary piece of professional biography.

Abs-olutely fabulous! Dreamboys bringing new tour to region

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Lynne Mortimer
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture:@Dreamboys/S.Cheverst Photography

Catching up with the Dreamboys on tour before their Ipswich and Kings Lynn dates, Lynne Mortimer asked them a couple of pertinent questions... oh, and a few frivolous ones too

SAS: Who Dares Win star Ant Middleton bringing new tour to Ipswich

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Louisa Baldwin
Ant Middleton

SAS veteran turned TV star Ant Middleton is coming to Ipswich with his new Mind Over Muscle tour in 2019.

Review: Numbers, CTC Ipswich, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Wayne Savage
Cameron Jarrold, Livvy Campbell-Barr, Beth Shave and Lucy Stokes in Numbers Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

Named one of the best plays of all time for women, this was the right choice and the right time for the company to show it can do straight drama.

