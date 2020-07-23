E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New Wolsey premieres ‘magical’ video from StoryLine project

PUBLISHED: 11:25 24 July 2020

New Wolsey Theatre has premiered its first animated video, 'Scrubs' based on a heartwarming submission from a Suffolk seamstress making protective clothing for the NHS during lockdown Photo: Carl Lamb

New Wolsey Theatre has premiered its first animated video, 'Scrubs' based on a heartwarming submission from a Suffolk seamstress making protective clothing for the NHS during lockdown Photo: Carl Lamb

Archant

The New Wolsey Theatre, currently closed because of the Coronavirus restrictions, has turned its creative talents from producing work for the stage to coming up with its own lockdown short movie.

Scrubs, a six minute film, tells the story of a seamstress who sews magical garments and who finds her calling in the midst of a pandemic. It’s the New Wolsey’s first creative project based on work submitted to their StoryLine initiative by a member of the public.

The video combines animation with music and narration and was put together by artistic director Peter Rowe and head of creative learning Tony Casement.

Scrubs, written by Suffolk seamtress Heidi McEvoy-Swift, has been based on her experience of lockdown and of her participation in the work of the Facebook group ‘Sew Scrubs for West Suffolk Hospital.’

Heidi says: ”I began making scrubs when I saw the post from Sew Scrubs for West Suffolk Hospital Facebook page and contacted them. They were co-ordinating fabric and pattern distribution and I knew I could contribute time and skill so I did…

You may also want to watch:

“A friend described the story as ‘a contemporary fable’ and that’s about the sum of it. A moment in time and space that was true to me as I wrote it and hopefully resonates with anyone else who found themselves making scrubs, or reinventing their work during lockdown.

“I love the way Tony and Pete presented it as a big thank you to the NHS; that makes it really special to me.”

Volunteers have been using their time at home to stitch together various items of clothing and textile equipment to support NHS and healthcare workers for West Suffolk Foundation Trust, in partnership with WISH.

Peter Rowe said that the heroism and quiet courage of these healthcare workers is woven delicately into the story, showing the extent to which they are inspiring the world, both emotionally and creatively.

StoryLine is a project that the New Wolsey Theatre started at the beginning of lockdown, wanting to keep its community of theatregoers and creatives connected and to keep ideas flowing. Open to the public, StoryLine is a dedicated phone line where people are invited to call 01473 760799 and leave a message. It could be anything from a short story or a poem to how you are feeling during lockdown, or even a secret you have never told anyone else. It is an opportunity not only to get creative but to inspire future artistic projects.

Callers will have approximately two minutes to tell their story, which will then be listened to by the New Wolsey Creative Learning team and potentially used for a project. For those who would prefer to email, writing can also be sent to StoryLine@wolseytheatre.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Palace well below Ipswich Town’s valuation of star man Downes

Crystal Palace have shown interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich museums to reopen next week with bonus for Ed Sheeran fans

Christchurch Mansion is opening its doors again next week - and there is still time to see the highly successful Ed Sheeran exhibition. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Our job is to help people live healthier lives’ – What to expect when gyms reopen this Saturday

Gyms across Suffolk have brought in Covid compliance measures. Picture: GEORGIE KERR

New Wolsey premieres ‘magical’ video from StoryLine project

New Wolsey Theatre has premiered its first animated video, 'Scrubs' based on a heartwarming submission from a Suffolk seamstress making protective clothing for the NHS during lockdown Photo: Carl Lamb

Parents warned not to put face coverings on babies and young children

From today it is mandatory to wear a face mask in shops and supermarkets in England. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN