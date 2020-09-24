New Wolsey stages all-star premiere for online comeback

Stephen Fry is joining the all-star cast of What A Carve up! Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA. Archant

Stephen Fry, Griff Rhys Jones, Sir Derek Jacobi, Tamzin Outhwaite, Rebecca Front and Sharon D Clarke are part of an all-star cast assembled by the New Wolsey Theatre for their latest online co-production which will be premiered at the end of October.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sir Derek Jacobi is joining the New Wolsey murder mystery What A Carve Up! Picture: Derek Jacobi Sir Derek Jacobi is joining the New Wolsey murder mystery What A Carve Up! Picture: Derek Jacobi

The New Wolsey have teamed up with The Barn and Lawrence Batley Theatres to bring Jonathan Coe’s acclaimed novel What A Carve Up! to a virtual ‘stage’.

The novel has been adapted by Henry Filloux-Bennett especially for this digital production, to be directed by Theatre Clwyd artistic director Tamara Harvey. New Wolsey Theatre artistic director Peter Rowe has been working closely with Henry Filloux -Bennett and Iwan Lewis, artistic director of The Barn Theatre in Cirencester to develop the production and to find the right cast for this groundbreaking new show.

Peter Rowe said: “This is the first time the three theatres have collaborated and it’s a great example of the ways in which theatres are innovating to bring new work to the ‘stage’ in these challenging times.

The poster for the world premiere of the murder-mystery What A Carve Up! which features an all-star cast Photo: New Wolsey Theatre The poster for the world premiere of the murder-mystery What A Carve Up! which features an all-star cast Photo: New Wolsey Theatre

“The extraordinary cast that we’re announcing today shows the willingness of the sector to pull together to keep theatre alive. The show ‘opens’ online on October 31, 2020 and is available until November 29, 2020.

The digital production chronicles the events leading up to the ‘Winshaw Murders’. Filled with murder, mayhem and madness, the murder mystery turns a satirical eye on what it is like to be a member of one of the most corrupt, powerful and toxic families in the country.

Initial casting features Fiona Button as Josephine Winshaw-Eaves, Sharon D. Clarke as Kim Bolton, Rebecca Front as Hilary Winshaw, Stephen Fry as Patrick Mills, Sir Derek Jacobi as Findlay Onyx, Griff Rhys Jones as John Stephens and Tamzin Outhwaite as The Journalist.

Griff Rhys Jones who is joining the New Wolsey's online play What A Carve Up! this autumn Picture: STEVE ULLATHORNE Griff Rhys Jones who is joining the New Wolsey's online play What A Carve Up! this autumn Picture: STEVE ULLATHORNE

The play will run from October 31 to November 29, 2020 and tickets can be purchased online at whatacarveup.com with audience members receiving a screening link which will activate at the booked performance time for a 48-hour period.

A premium option, consisting of a physical programme and pre-theatre dining recipe card, will be available with the recipe card curated by world-renowned chef Asma Khan, owner of the prestigious Darjeeling Express in London’s Soho.