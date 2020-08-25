New Wolsey co-produces world premiere murder-mystery online

The poster for the world premiere of the murder-mystery What A Carve Up! Photo: New Wolsey Theatre Archant

The New Wolsey is helping to pioneer the premiere of a new play online in an effort to get theatres up and running again and to provide audiences with live entertainment in the midst of the longest theatrical shutdown in showbiz history.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The New Wolsey Theatre, will be co-producing a new murder-mystery What A Carve Up! which will be screened online this autumn Picture: NEW WOLSEY THEATRE The New Wolsey Theatre, will be co-producing a new murder-mystery What A Carve Up! which will be screened online this autumn Picture: NEW WOLSEY THEATRE

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is teaming up with The Barn Theatre in Cirencester and the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield to stage the world premiere of Henry Filloux-Bennett’s online play What A Carve Up!, based on Jonathan Coe’s critically acclaimed satirical novel.

The digital production will be directed by Tamara Harvey, artistic director of Theatr Clwyd, and chronicles the events leading up to the ‘Winshaw Murders’. Filled with murder, mayhem and madness, the murder-mystery turns a satirical eye on what it is like to be a member of one of the most corrupt, powerful and toxic families in the country.

Jonathan Coe said of the new adaptation: “I’m thrilled that What a Carve Up! is being brought to the stage by such a talented and experienced team. It’s 25 years since I wrote the book but, unfortunately, its political satire seems as relevant as ever – I’m sure the new adaptation will capture that, as well as the novel’s sense of fun and irreverence. I’m looking forward to getting to know it again!”

You may also want to watch:

Tamara Harvey said of directing the online production: “It’s a joy, in this moment, to work on such a bitingly brilliant story with such a talented team - albeit a joy tempered by how shockingly relevant Jonathan Coe’s satire of the ruling classes remains, a quarter of a century after it was first published. And, for such an exciting project to be in aid of regional theatre, which so desperately needs investment in this moment - it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The play will run from October 31 - November 29 2020. Tickets can be purchased at whatacarveup.com with audience members receiving a screening link which will activate at their booked performance time for a 48-hour period. A premium option, consisting of a physical programme and pre-theatre dining recipe card, curated by world-renowned chef Asma Khan, will be available for UK residents.

A portion of the proceeds raised by What A Carve Up! will be donated to a freelance fund to support the creative workforce that the theatres would not be able to survive without.

Casting and further creative announcements will be released at a later date. What a Carve Up! chronicles the events leading up to the ‘Winshaw Murders’, examining evidence that was never considered at the time and asking the unanswered questions surrounding one of the most shocking crimes you’ve probably never heard of.

What A Carve Up, by Henry Filloux-Bennett, will be performed live from October 31 - November 29 2020. Book tickets at bookings@whatacarveup.com