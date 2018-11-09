Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Where to celebrate the New Year

PUBLISHED: 19:30 17 November 2018

How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

Courtesy of Oaklands Hotel.

Don’t leave your New Year’s eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

New Year’s eve at Revolution, Ipswich, £10-£12 per person

Three rooms of the best music, amazing cocktails, and confetti drops and cannons are just a few things you can expect from this celebration. Complimentary bubbly reception and canapés start at 8pm and will run until 10pm. Your online/instore ticket gives you the chance to win a free bottle of champagne, the raffle gets drawn at 11.30pm just before the big count down. Early bird tickets are £10 and standard tickets are £12. Read more about the party here.

Saints New Year Hootenanny, St Peter’s by the Waterfront, Ipswich, £30 per person

Celebrate the end of the year while enjoying live music, street food, and specialist gin, cocktail and craft beer bars. Hosting the event will be BBC’s Stephen ‘Foz’ Foster who will be introducing sets from The Lockerbillies, rock’n’roll band J.S and more. Early bird tickets are £25 each and full price are £30. To book click here.

Great Gatsby themed New Year’s eve party, The Crown, Woodbridge, £55 per person

If you have a Great Gatsby fan in your life give them their best New Years eve yet with this themed night. Guests, of course, will need to be dressed to impress with the Great Gatsby theme and will be welcomed with champagne. There will also be a smart buffet, casino tables, delicious cocktails and great music. For more details visit the website here.

New Year’s eve family disco, Ufford Park, Woodbridge, £20-£35 per person

If you are looking for an event the whole family can attend, this could be the event for you. The Ufford Park family disco will have arrival drinks, a buffet and of course, a disco. The buffet consists of crispy coated chicken breast pieces, Thai style prawn and salmon curry, chips, warm profiteroles and lots more. Guests can arrive at 7pm and dance the night away until 1am. Tickets are £20 each for children and £35 for adults. Check out the menu for yourself here and get the night booked up.

The Orwell Hotel New Year’s eve party, Felixstowe, £65 per person

End the year enjoying a three course meal followed by a disco and live music. The Orwell Hotel event begins at 7pm and offers a welcoming drink, a meal, a toast at midnight and a disco for £65. The dress code is dress to impress and guests will need to leave a deposit when booking. To secure your space call 01394 285511 or send an email here.

New Year’s eve disco, Stoke by Nayland, Colchester, £49.95 per person

Dance your way into 2019 at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel with friends and family. As part of the celebrations guests can enjoy a two-course hot and cold buffet and a live DJ. The night is expected to be full of glitz and glamour so is the perfect opportunity to get dressed up in your favourite party gear. To see the menu and find out more visit the website here.

Ben’s Restaurant, Bury St Edmunds, £60 per person

If you aren’t one for partying a relaxing evening at Ben’s Restaurant could be the perfect way to see in the New Year. Take your loved ones to a delicious four course meal with a welcoming drink of prosecco. The menu consists of wild venison medallions, smoked bacon and white wine risotto, Pulled Blythburgh Pork Suet Pudding and so much more - vegetarian options are also available. Take a look for yourself here.

New Year’s eve extravaganza at Ravenwood Hall, Bury St Edmunds, £110 per person

Say goodbye to the new year in style at the Edwardian Pavilion at Ravenwood Hall. It is a black tie night with guests arriving at 7.30pm for the sit down meal at 8pm. A firework show then takes place at midnight to start 2019 with a bang, after the fireworks visitors can dance until 2am. There will also be canapes and champagne on arrival. To find out more visit the website here.

Have we missed your event? Let us know by emailing here.

Topic Tags:

The 2018 Panto Guide: What’s playing in Suffolk and Essex

Yesterday, 20:04 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

With the Christmas season now almost upon us, our theatres are dusting down their stock of bad jokes, readying themselves for two months of festive fun. Arts editor Andrew Clarke casts an eye over the pantomimes seeking to entertain us this year

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Yesterday, 22:48 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

Thu, 15:31 Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Pantomime is still a great Christmas treat for all the family

Thu, 13:09 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Opinion Review: Ross Noble’s El Hablador, Ipswich Regent – Expect sore ribs, aching cheeks and absolute nonsense

Wed, 23:30 Emily Townsend
Comedian Ross Noble performed at the Ipswich Regent theatre tonight Picture: JOHN MCMURTRIE

When you watch a comedian like Ross Noble, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Friday, November 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Have your tissues ready for emotional farewell show at Ipswich Regent from home town Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor

Thursday, November 8, 2018 Wayne Savage
Robin Windsor has embarked on his final tour Picture: STRICTLY THEATRE CO

Ipswich boy and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Robin Windsor explains how wanting to finish at the top of his game and the lure of a permanent natural tan convinced him to waltz into the sunset.

Review: Trial By Laughter, by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, New Wolsey Theatre, until Nov 10

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbott in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Within minutes of this witty and revealing play starting, you can see what attracted Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, to write this extraordinary piece of professional biography.

Abs-olutely fabulous! Dreamboys bringing new tour to region

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Lynne Mortimer
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture:@Dreamboys/S.Cheverst Photography

Catching up with the Dreamboys on tour before their Ipswich and Kings Lynn dates, Lynne Mortimer asked them a couple of pertinent questions... oh, and a few frivolous ones too

Most read

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Firefighters save thatched cottage after serious chimney fire

Most of the thatched roof is undamaged by fire Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

A12 closed after car goes up in flames

Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Video TV’s Chris Packham joins fight against huge substation in Suffolk beauty spot

TV presenter Chris Packham, pictured at RSPB Minsmere ahead of 2016's Springwatch series, has made a video backing the Save Our Sandlings campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24