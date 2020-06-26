The legendary Bryan Ferry added to Newmarket Nights line-up for 2020

Rock icon Bryan Ferry is the latest artist to join the Newmarket Nights 2020 summer line-up, headlining on Friday June 26 2020.

The summer event, staged by The Jockey Club Live, has swiftly become an important part of Suffolk's summer musical landscape featuring a host of top names.

Achieving immediate and sensational success in the early 1970s with his group Roxy Music, the smooth-voiced Bryan Ferry has taken his place as one of the most iconic and innovative singers and lyricists in popular music.

Roxy Music's eight studio albums are acclaimed as modern classics, with Ferry's solo work shaping the course of contemporary rock and pop music. Behind classic songs such as 'Slave To Love', 'More Than This', 'Avalon' and 'Love Is The Drug', Ferry has continually affirmed his position as a musical icon. With the rare distinction of being regarded as both classic and contemporary, he is acknowledged as the writer and singer of some of the most loved pop songs, and a driving force in the avant-garde.

As a member of Roxy Music and solo, Ferry has sold over 30 million records worldwide. In addition, he has won countless awards and was inducted into the 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame' as part of Roxy Music, in 2019.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "Bryan Ferry is a fantastic addition to the Newmarket Nights line-up and we're excited to see his live show here on Friday June 26. With many a hit in his own right, we're also looking forward to hearing an array of Roxy Music classics."

The Jockey Club Live are leading promoters on the UK live scene, delivering spectacular line-ups of some of the hottest chart talent and legendary household names to some of the world's most famous racecourses. Summer Saturday Live and Newmarket Nights are a staple in the region's social calendar and each year host tens of thousands of fans of live music. Past headliners have included Kylie, George Ezra and Little Mix.

The events are renowned for combining a fun filled evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf. Newmarket Nights won the 'Best Event for Groups' at the prestigious 2018 Group Leisure & Travel Awards.

Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Friday December 13 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Thursday December 12. Tickets are priced starting at £32.48 (inclusive of transaction fees).

Tickets for The Script (Friday 19th June), Rick Astley (Friday 31st July), Jack Savoretti (Friday 7th August) and McFly (Summer Saturday Live, Saturday 29th August) are onsale now via thejockeyclublive.co.uk