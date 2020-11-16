Pete Tong and Heritage Orchestra join all-star 2021 Newmarket Racecourse gig line-up

Pete Tong will be playing live at Newmarket next summer Photo: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com Archant

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra have been confirmed as the latest in an all-star line-up at Newmarket Racecourse for 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will be bringing the sound of Ibiza to Newmarket next summer Picture: Carsten Windhorst /FRPAP.com Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will be bringing the sound of Ibiza to Newmarket next summer Picture: Carsten Windhorst /FRPAP.com

With Covid-19, hopefully, just a memory, organisers will be looking to celebrate a return to normality with a summer-long party packed with star names.

The Jockey Club Live, which book acts for the Newmarket summer events, has already announced that Tom Jones, Bryan Ferry, Olly Murs and McFly will form the 2021 line-up.

A spokesman for Jockey Club Live said that Pete Tong would help to banish all memories of this year’s disappointing lack of live music, as he unleashes the soundtrack to summer with his Ibiza Classics.

“It’s safe to say that 2020 was a year that none of us expected,” the spokesman said.

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will be bringing the sound of Ibiza to Newmarket next summer Picture: Anthony Mooney Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will be bringing the sound of Ibiza to Newmarket next summer Picture: Anthony Mooney

“With 2021 less than two months away, things are already looking brighter on all fronts.

“Many of us can’t wait to embrace the summer months, with Ibiza Classics the ideal ticket.

You may also want to watch:

“Expect a hedonistic night of nostalgia - your favourite club tracks and the freshest hits reimagined, coupled with incredible visual effects and the latest in music technology.

“A much-needed highlight of the summer, get Friday, August 13, 2021 in your diary for a night of unbarred joy.”

As the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming, there are few individuals in the world of dance music who can claim the kind of influence Pete Tong has had over the last 20 years.

With conductor Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra, the 2021 Ibiza Classics show will combine unparalleled production, awe-inspiring visuals, a mix of brand-new songs as well as your favourite club tracks from past decades.

Pete Tong said: “I can’t remember a time where I was more excited and looking forward to playing.

“After being locked down for over a year, that energy is going to blow the place apart.”

In addition to the appearance of Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra on August 13, Newmarket will be hosting The Script on June 18, Rick Astley on June 25, Bryan Ferry on July 16, Tom Jones on July 23, Olly Murs on July 30 and McFly August 28.

Tickets will be on sale at 9am on Friday, November 20 via The Jockey Club Live website, thejockeyclublive.co.uk

Pre-sale is available to customers at 9am on Wednesday, November 18. Tickets start at £35.84 for adults.