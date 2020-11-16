E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pete Tong and Heritage Orchestra join all-star 2021 Newmarket Racecourse gig line-up

PUBLISHED: 12:31 16 November 2020

Pete Tong will be playing live at Newmarket next summer Photo: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com

Pete Tong will be playing live at Newmarket next summer Photo: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com

Archant

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra have been confirmed as the latest in an all-star line-up at Newmarket Racecourse for 2021.

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will be bringing the sound of Ibiza to Newmarket next summer Picture: Carsten Windhorst /FRPAP.comPete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will be bringing the sound of Ibiza to Newmarket next summer Picture: Carsten Windhorst /FRPAP.com

With Covid-19, hopefully, just a memory, organisers will be looking to celebrate a return to normality with a summer-long party packed with star names.

The Jockey Club Live, which book acts for the Newmarket summer events, has already announced that Tom Jones, Bryan Ferry, Olly Murs and McFly will form the 2021 line-up.

A spokesman for Jockey Club Live said that Pete Tong would help to banish all memories of this year’s disappointing lack of live music, as he unleashes the soundtrack to summer with his Ibiza Classics.

“It’s safe to say that 2020 was a year that none of us expected,” the spokesman said.

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will be bringing the sound of Ibiza to Newmarket next summer Picture: Anthony MooneyPete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will be bringing the sound of Ibiza to Newmarket next summer Picture: Anthony Mooney

“With 2021 less than two months away, things are already looking brighter on all fronts.

“Many of us can’t wait to embrace the summer months, with Ibiza Classics the ideal ticket.

You may also want to watch:

“Expect a hedonistic night of nostalgia - your favourite club tracks and the freshest hits reimagined, coupled with incredible visual effects and the latest in music technology.

“A much-needed highlight of the summer, get Friday, August 13, 2021 in your diary for a night of unbarred joy.”

As the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming, there are few individuals in the world of dance music who can claim the kind of influence Pete Tong has had over the last 20 years.

With conductor Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra, the 2021 Ibiza Classics show will combine unparalleled production, awe-inspiring visuals, a mix of brand-new songs as well as your favourite club tracks from past decades.

Pete Tong said: “I can’t remember a time where I was more excited and looking forward to playing.

“After being locked down for over a year, that energy is going to blow the place apart.”

In addition to the appearance of Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra on August 13, Newmarket will be hosting The Script on June 18, Rick Astley on June 25, Bryan Ferry on July 16, Tom Jones on July 23, Olly Murs on July 30 and McFly August 28.

Tickets will be on sale at 9am on Friday, November 20 via The Jockey Club Live website, thejockeyclublive.co.uk

Pre-sale is available to customers at 9am on Wednesday, November 18. Tickets start at £35.84 for adults.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Developer hits out at refusal of plans for seaside cafe

The site of the proposed seaside cafe. Credit: Google Maps

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

New data breaks down where coronavirus cases have been reported in Suffolk

New data breaks down where coronavirus cases are in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Driver rescued after delivery van got stuck on a flooded bridge

The van had become stuck on flooded bridge Picture: PC 1988 Saunder/ Haverhill Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Developer hits out at refusal of plans for seaside cafe

The site of the proposed seaside cafe. Credit: Google Maps

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

New data breaks down where coronavirus cases have been reported in Suffolk

New data breaks down where coronavirus cases are in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Driver rescued after delivery van got stuck on a flooded bridge

The van had become stuck on flooded bridge Picture: PC 1988 Saunder/ Haverhill Police

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How brain injury specialist Ashlie helps survivors on ‘journey of recovery’

Ashlie Meadows, who works at Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre The Chantry. Picture: SUE RYDER

Hi-de-Hi! actor donates script famous for bad language to help Ipswich children’s hospice

Manningtree actor David Webb has donated this script from Hi-de-Hi for Griff Rhys Jones' Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction. Picture: EAST ANGLIA'S CHILDREN'S HOSPICES (EACH)

On this week in Town’s history: ‘We need a striker with a killer instinct,’ admits Edwards during Keane’s tenure

Carlos Edwards, who recognised Ipswch Town's striker deficiencies 11 years ago. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Pete Tong and Heritage Orchestra join all-star 2021 Newmarket Racecourse gig line-up

Pete Tong will be playing live at Newmarket next summer Photo: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com