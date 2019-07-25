Newmarket Races to host first ever Peaky Blinders Day

Newmarket Races is to host the first-ever Peaky Blinders Day on Saturday, August 3 Picture: BBC/JOCKEY CLUB BBC/JOCKEY CLUB

Race-goers are being encouraged to don their flat caps and feather headdresses and enjoy the first-ever Peaky Blinders Official Raceday at Newmarket's July Course.

Fans of the hit BBC crime drama can enjoy a day of themed-bars and costumed characters on Saturday, August 3 while the 'Black Beauty' himself Monaghan Boy - the stallion who stars in the series - will be at the course for people to meet.

Fashions of the 1920s are recommended, with tailored jackets and braces for the gents and, for the ladies, lavish flapper and drop waist dresses plus elegant pearls. There will be prizes for the best lookalikes.

Six-piece band, the King Brasstards, will deliver a swinging end to the 1920s-inspired day after the final race.

The feature race at the meet is the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes which is the opener at 2.05pm.

Tickets start at £13 for adults, while accompanied children aged 17 and under are admitted free of charge.

Visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/newmarket for more information.