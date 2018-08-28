Sunshine and Showers

Nile Rodgers and Chic latest act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:10 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 29 January 2019

Archant

Everybody dance as legendary musician Nile Rodgers and his band Chic are coming to Newmarket Nights this summer.

The Grammy award-winning composer and guitarist is returning to the racecourse on June 8 after thrilling fans with his disco hits last year.

Chic, which was co-founded by Nile and bassist Bernard Edwards in 1976, has released chart-topping hits including Le Freak, Good Times and I Want Your Love.

Nile’s productions for other artists like Diana Ross’ I’m Coming Out, David Bowie’s Let’s Dance and Madonna’s Like a Virgin have sold over 300 million albums and 50 million singles worldwide.

In recent years, he has proved he is still top of his game with innovative collaborations with the likes of Daft Punk on Get Lucky, which was named the Record of the Year at the 2014 Grammy Awards, and Give Me Your Love with Sigala and John Newman.

With more than 200 production credits to his name, expect to hear some of the best-known pop anthems from the last four decades.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, said; “Nile Rodgers and Chic were one of our most popular acts, so we are delighted to be welcoming them back to our Summer Saturday Live event this year.

“Remember to pack your dancing shoes, this is a performance you won’t want to miss!”

READ MORE: Nile Rodgers, Newmarket Nights review: ‘He is still a force to be reckoned with’

Nile Rodgers and Chic are the fifth act to be announced at the racecourse with chart-topping 80s group Madness on June 21, Thriller Live, celebrating the songs of Michael Jackson, on July 19, drum and bass band Rudimental on July 26 and international DJ Pete Tong on August 2.

The Jockey Club bring household names to the racecourse and Summer Saturday Live and Newmarket Nights welcome thousands of fans every year.

There will be reduced priced children’s tickets aged 5-15 available when accompanied by a responsible adult of 18 or over, with children aged 4 and under entitled to free admission.

READ MORE: International DJ announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Thursday January 31 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 12pm on Tuesday January 29.

Tickets are priced starting at £29 for adults and £15 for children (5–15 years).

Please note child tickets are limited and under 4’s must still register.

