Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nish Kumar, Ipswich Regent review: ‘He had us giggling all the way through’

PUBLISHED: 10:24 28 January 2019

Rebekah Rodwell

Nish Kumar Credit: Idil Sukan

Nish Kumar Credit: Idil Sukan

Archant

I am a fan of Nish Kumar on Mock The Week, so I was looking forward to his ‘It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves’ stand-up show.

We were entertained from the off with warm up by David Trent, who prepared us for Nish’s set.

Nish is well known for his political content and didn’t disappoint on the night.

With some hilarious Brexit opinions and no holds barred criticism of all that is wrong with the UK (and the US, he didn’t forget to mention Trump!), he had us giggling all the way through.

He delivers an angry wit which is relatable and voices the frustrations of many a member of the public.

He certainly tackled every political issue facing us with an intellectual viewpoint whether you agreed or not, the one thing the audience clearly agreed on was how funny he was!

There was the obligatory audience participation (some not invited!) and don’t head for the toilet as your return will not go without a mention.

I was unsure as to how funny his stand up would be as panel shows are a very different beast however it was a laugh out loud 90 minutes that I would happily sit through again.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists