Outdoor screening of Grease in Glemsford

Olivia Newton John and John Travolta in the 1978 movie "Grease" Picture: IP-ART Ip-Art

Grease is the word for an outdoor screening of the ever-popular musical film near Sudbury next month.

Olivia Newton John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny in the classic musical Grease. Photo: Paramount Olivia Newton John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny in the classic musical Grease. Photo: Paramount

Cinema Under The Stars takes place at Glemsford playing field on July 13 and the showing of the 1978 hit film starring John Travolta and Oliva Newton John will raise funds towards the upkeep of the fields.

Steve Beetles of Glemsford Playing Field Committee said it was hoped the live cinema show would become an annual event.

He said the committee had recently been re-formed and it wanted to make the field much better used within the community.

"Glemsford is a big village yet it has minimal facilities so that is something we want to change," he said.

"We thought a cinema would be a good way of getting people interested in what the playing field has to offer."

Steve said that in the short term the committee wanted to improve the existing pitches, then begin introducing improvements such as tree planting.

"Long-term we would like to see a pavilion with a cafe and changing rooms. If we work as a community we can really get it going," he said.

Ticket prices for Grease start from £11 and must be bought from Eventbrite but children under five get in for free.

Gates open at 6pm and the film starts at sunset at around 9.30pm.

Food and drink will be on sale but families are welcome to bring a picnic.

For more details go to the Glemsford Playing Field Group Facebook page.