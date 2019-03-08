Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade

Outdoor screening of Grease in Glemsford

PUBLISHED: 19:14 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:14 28 June 2019

Olivia Newton John and John Travolta in the 1978 movie

Olivia Newton John and John Travolta in the 1978 movie "Grease" Picture: IP-ART

Ip-Art

Grease is the word for an outdoor screening of the ever-popular musical film near Sudbury next month.

Olivia Newton John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny in the classic musical Grease. Photo: ParamountOlivia Newton John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny in the classic musical Grease. Photo: Paramount

Cinema Under The Stars takes place at Glemsford playing field on July 13 and the showing of the 1978 hit film starring John Travolta and Oliva Newton John will raise funds towards the upkeep of the fields.

Steve Beetles of Glemsford Playing Field Committee said it was hoped the live cinema show would become an annual event.

He said the committee had recently been re-formed and it wanted to make the field much better used within the community.

"Glemsford is a big village yet it has minimal facilities so that is something we want to change," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"We thought a cinema would be a good way of getting people interested in what the playing field has to offer."

Steve said that in the short term the committee wanted to improve the existing pitches, then begin introducing improvements such as tree planting.

"Long-term we would like to see a pavilion with a cafe and changing rooms. If we work as a community we can really get it going," he said.

Ticket prices for Grease start from £11 and must be bought from Eventbrite but children under five get in for free.

Gates open at 6pm and the film starts at sunset at around 9.30pm.

Food and drink will be on sale but families are welcome to bring a picnic.

For more details go to the Glemsford Playing Field Group Facebook page.

Related articles

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

International learning festival held in Suffolk is ‘incredible’ success

Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive and principal West Suffolk College Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Training the engineers of tomorrow in Colchester

Unveiling the MAN engine outside the entrance to the Paxman Academy: Brian Markham – The Sigma Trust, Carol Anne Moffat – Headteacher Paxman Academy, Mark Pincomber – Essex County Council, Jeff Brindle - CEO The Sigma Trust, Paul Crossley MAN Energy Solutions, Councillor Gooding, Mark Bailey – Director Barnes Construction, Andrew Lawrence – Essex County Council, Kevin Tyrell – Barnes Construction, Charles Coulson – Concertus and Ian Lambert – Pick Everard. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Keep up with Friday’s breaking news here

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Clacton pair jailed after threatening to shoot shopkeeper and ‘burn him with acid’

Nicky O'Halloran, 35, of Granville Road, Clacton, was jailed for four years for his part ion the robbery of a convienence store in the town Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Airport bosses anger at expansion decision delay

The main terminal at Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted Airport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists