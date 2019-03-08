Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 12:21 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 09 July 2019

Alex Rivers and Ed Ferrow star in The Pantaloons' Sense and Sensibility Picture: The Pantaloons

Alex Rivers and Ed Ferrow star in The Pantaloons' Sense and Sensibility Picture: The Pantaloons

Pack a blanket and a picnic and set off to enjoy productions based on classic plays and novels on an outdoor stage near you this summer.

Sunday, July 14

Legend of King Arthur

The Swan, Lawshall

4.30pm

This classic tale of adventure, betrayal, knights and honour will be brought to the stage, with inventive staging, original songs and magical storytelling, by Boxtree Productions.

Wednesday, July 17

All's Well that Ends Well

Hedingham Castle

Talk at 3pm, shows at 5pm and 7pm

The New York-based Oxford Shakespeare Company will present two performances of the play following a talk about the Shakespeare authorship question by company director Ron Song Destro.

Wednesday, July 31

Pride and Prejudice

Framlingham Castle

Doors open 6.30pm, show starts at 7.30pm

Jane Austen's novel has been adapted for the stage by award-winning writer Laura Turner and will be performed by Chapterhouse Theatre Company in their 20th year of touring.

Wednesday, July 31 to Sunday, August 25

Romeo and Juliet

Jimmy's Farm

Tuesday to Saturday 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees on August 17 and 24 and extra show at 7.30pm on August 25

This year's Theatre in the Forest, which takes Shakespeare's love story to the 1960s, marks Ipswich-based theatre company Red Rose Chain's 20th anniversary.

Friday, August 16

Sense and Sensibility

Ickworth

Doors open 5.30pm, show starts at 6.30pm

The Pantaloons bring this Jane Austen novel about the Bennett sisters to the outdoor stage in a faithful adaptation.

Wednesday, August 21

The Secret Garden

Cressing Temple Barns

Doors open 1pm, show starts 2pm

Join Mary Lennox on her voyage of discovery after she is sent to her uncle's house in this Chapterhouse Theatre Company production based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's novel.

Thursday, August 22

Wind in the Willows

Hedingham Castle

Doors open 5.30pm, show starts 6.30pm

Follow Mole, Ratty, Badger and Toad on their madcap adventures in this new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's classic novel by Quantum Theatre.

Friday, August 31

Treasure Island

Flatford

2pm

Chapterhouse Theatre Company return to the county to perform their brand new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's pirate adventure.

Wednesday, September 11

Much Ado About Nothing

Layer Marney Tower

Show starts at 7pm

The Handlebards - the theatre company who carry their props and costumes on their bikes - will be cycling into the tower's grounds to perform this Shakespeare comedy.

