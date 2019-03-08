Open air theatre shows in picturesque settings
PUBLISHED: 12:21 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 09 July 2019
Archant
Pack a blanket and a picnic and set off to enjoy productions based on classic plays and novels on an outdoor stage near you this summer.
Sunday, July 14
Legend of King Arthur
The Swan, Lawshall
4.30pm
This classic tale of adventure, betrayal, knights and honour will be brought to the stage, with inventive staging, original songs and magical storytelling, by Boxtree Productions.
Wednesday, July 17
All's Well that Ends Well
Hedingham Castle
Talk at 3pm, shows at 5pm and 7pm
The New York-based Oxford Shakespeare Company will present two performances of the play following a talk about the Shakespeare authorship question by company director Ron Song Destro.
Wednesday, July 31
Pride and Prejudice
Framlingham Castle
Doors open 6.30pm, show starts at 7.30pm
Jane Austen's novel has been adapted for the stage by award-winning writer Laura Turner and will be performed by Chapterhouse Theatre Company in their 20th year of touring.
Wednesday, July 31 to Sunday, August 25
Romeo and Juliet
Jimmy's Farm
Tuesday to Saturday 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees on August 17 and 24 and extra show at 7.30pm on August 25
This year's Theatre in the Forest, which takes Shakespeare's love story to the 1960s, marks Ipswich-based theatre company Red Rose Chain's 20th anniversary.
Friday, August 16
Sense and Sensibility
You may also want to watch:
Ickworth
Doors open 5.30pm, show starts at 6.30pm
The Pantaloons bring this Jane Austen novel about the Bennett sisters to the outdoor stage in a faithful adaptation.
Wednesday, August 21
The Secret Garden
Cressing Temple Barns
Doors open 1pm, show starts 2pm
Join Mary Lennox on her voyage of discovery after she is sent to her uncle's house in this Chapterhouse Theatre Company production based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's novel.
Thursday, August 22
Wind in the Willows
Hedingham Castle
Doors open 5.30pm, show starts 6.30pm
Follow Mole, Ratty, Badger and Toad on their madcap adventures in this new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's classic novel by Quantum Theatre.
Friday, August 31
Treasure Island
Flatford
2pm
Chapterhouse Theatre Company return to the county to perform their brand new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's pirate adventure.
Wednesday, September 11
Much Ado About Nothing
Layer Marney Tower
Show starts at 7pm
The Handlebards - the theatre company who carry their props and costumes on their bikes - will be cycling into the tower's grounds to perform this Shakespeare comedy.