When is Shrove Tuesday 2019 and what’s your favourite pancake flavour?

Delicious pancakes - but which topping is best? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO margouillatphotos

When does Pancake Day fall in 2019? Are you planning to celebrate, and what are the most popular toppings to enjoy?

Shrove Tuesday, to give Pancake Day its official name, is the feast day traditionally celebrated by Christians which comes the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent.

That means the date moves depending on when Easter falls. It is always 47 days before Easter Day, so this year it is on March 5, ahead of Easter on April 22.

People used to eat up the rich food in their store cupboards, such as eggs, on the day before Lent - and that’s how the tradition of eating pancakes grew up.

Pancakes featured in cookery books as far back as the 15th century. They are made from flour, milk and eggs with a pinch of salt.

A savoury choice - crepes with ham and cheese. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO A savoury choice - crepes with ham and cheese. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The tradition of flipping them in the pan also dates back centuries.

While many people enjoy cooking pancakes at home, others will be heading out to enjoy a dessert at a restaurant.

Jana Tarling, manager of Petite Pancakes restaurant in Stowmarket, said: “We are looking forward to being extremely busy on the day.”

She said that they had seen a lot of demand for savoury pancakes, with flavours such as pulled pork, salmon and cream, and cheese.

“For sweet flavours, a lot of people love the classic lemon and sugar, and another popular flavour is apple, cinnamon and sultanas.”

Jana said they used as much local produce as possible in their pancakes and toppings, including cheese and ice cream made in Suffolk.

Creams Cafe, at the Buttermarket Centre in Ipswich, is another place where you can enjoy eating pancakes, or crepes.

Store manager Av said: “Our most popular pancake would be a chocolate strawberry indulgence, which has had a lot of amazing positive feedback from the great people of Ipswich.”

Other crepe flavours on the menu include white chocolate and milk chocolate, banoffee, crepe au oreo, which features crumbed oreos, and salted caramel with banana and nuts, as well as fruit flavours like banana and strawberry and “the Canadian”, which features strawberry slices drizzled with maple flavoured syrup.