Partying into Easter at Carbon - were you there?

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Archant

Did you get the Easter party started at Carbon nightclub in Stowmarket on Saturday night?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

The club was packed with party animals over the bank holiday weekend, enjoying a chat with friends, sharing a drink or trying out their best dance moves.

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Clubbers have plenty of choice at this venue, as there are three rooms of music. This weekend's top sounds included hip hop, R'n'B and more from DJ AJ in his Eclipse room.

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

If you spot any of your friends in the photos, remember to share the story with them, and you can also tag them in the comments when we share the story on Facebook.

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Almost 90 photos were taken over the night, and we have chosen some of our favourites to feature here.

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

If you visited Carbon on a previous occasion, you could find yourself featured in one of our previous galleries.

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST