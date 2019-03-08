Partying into Easter at Carbon - were you there?
PUBLISHED: 15:37 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 22 April 2019
Judy Rimmer
Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST
Archant
Did you get the Easter party started at Carbon nightclub in Stowmarket on Saturday night?
Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST
The club was packed with party animals over the bank holiday weekend, enjoying a chat with friends, sharing a drink or trying out their best dance moves.
Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST
Clubbers have plenty of choice at this venue, as there are three rooms of music. This weekend's top sounds included hip hop, R'n'B and more from DJ AJ in his Eclipse room.
Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST
If you spot any of your friends in the photos, remember to share the story with them, and you can also tag them in the comments when we share the story on Facebook.
Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST
Almost 90 photos were taken over the night, and we have chosen some of our favourites to feature here.
Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST
If you visited Carbon on a previous occasion, you could find yourself featured in one of our previous galleries.
Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST Were you partying in Carbon on Saturday, April 20? Photo: LICKLIST
Comments have been disabled on this article.