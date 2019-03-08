Every gig is a party for folk legend Eddi Reader as she brings her new show to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

Scottish pop-folk musician Eddi Reader who is bringing her band and a party atmosphere to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Genevieve Stevenson Archant

Scottish musician Eddi Reader is bringing her enthusiastic long-serving band to The Apex this month and are hoping to provide audiences with the 'Perfect' evening

Scottish pop-folk musician Eddi Reader is a well known face in Suffolk, having regularly played at the Snape Maltings as part of the annual proms season and in Bury St Edmunds but it was the short-lived, but warmly remembered, Fairground Attraction that really brought Eddi Reader into the limelight and to the attention of a much wider audience. The single 'Perfect' and parent album First of a Million Kisses both topped the British charts.

She is also a well-known and hugely respected interpreter of Scottish poet and ladies man Robert Burns and has done a lot to bring his work to the attention of a new generation. Constant touring with her band has created a magical organic chemistry between Eddi and her players. Eddi enjoys creating a relaxed atmosphere at her gigs turning the largest halls into intimate spaces thanks to her ability to talk to the audience and spin-a-yarn.

Growing up in Glasgow and then, in nearby Irvine, Eddi busked and performed at the local folk clubs before literally joining the circus in the early 1980s. After travelling around Europe with performance artists, Eddi moved to London where she quickly became a sought after session vocalist. She famously harmonized with Annie Lennox, touring with the Eurythmics after her time with successful punk outfit Gang of Four.

In 2001, Eddi moved back to Glasgow, where she recorded the classic 'Songs Of Robert Burns' album which was released to international acclaim in 2003. Eddi was awarded the MBE in 2006 for services to singing, and the same year she released 'Peacetime' featuring the finest traditional players in the United Kingdom and produced by Folk Musician of The Year, John McCusker.

This was followed by "Love is The Way" which was Eddi's 7th solo album, released in 2009. This album was recorded in a matter of days, featuring songs written with Boo Hewerdine, John Douglas (The Trashcan Sinatras), Jack Maher, Declan O'Rourke and a rare Brian Wilson composition

Eddi has just celebrated her 40th year as a performer, and she returns to The Apex following the release of her new album Cavalier; incorporating both contemporary and traditional songs it has been described as a new creative peak in an already prestigious career.

Whilst renowned for her technical vocal ability, it is Eddi's passion and instinct that combine to ensure she connects emotionally with her audience.

Eddi Reader is at The Apex on Tuesday June 25 at 7.30pm, see www.theapex.co.uk or ring 01284 758000 for more information or to book tickets.