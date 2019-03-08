Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Every gig is a party for folk legend Eddi Reader as she brings her new show to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 15:57 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 17 June 2019

Scottish pop-folk musician Eddi Reader who is bringing her band and a party atmosphere to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Genevieve Stevenson

Scottish pop-folk musician Eddi Reader who is bringing her band and a party atmosphere to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Genevieve Stevenson

Archant

Scottish musician Eddi Reader is bringing her enthusiastic long-serving band to The Apex this month and are hoping to provide audiences with the 'Perfect' evening

Eddi Reader who is playing The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, at the end of JuneEddi Reader who is playing The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, at the end of June

Scottish pop-folk musician Eddi Reader is a well known face in Suffolk, having regularly played at the Snape Maltings as part of the annual proms season and in Bury St Edmunds but it was the short-lived, but warmly remembered, Fairground Attraction that really brought Eddi Reader into the limelight and to the attention of a much wider audience. The single 'Perfect' and parent album First of a Million Kisses both topped the British charts.

She is also a well-known and hugely respected interpreter of Scottish poet and ladies man Robert Burns and has done a lot to bring his work to the attention of a new generation. Constant touring with her band has created a magical organic chemistry between Eddi and her players. Eddi enjoys creating a relaxed atmosphere at her gigs turning the largest halls into intimate spaces thanks to her ability to talk to the audience and spin-a-yarn.

Growing up in Glasgow and then, in nearby Irvine, Eddi busked and performed at the local folk clubs before literally joining the circus in the early 1980s. After travelling around Europe with performance artists, Eddi moved to London where she quickly became a sought after session vocalist. She famously harmonized with Annie Lennox, touring with the Eurythmics after her time with successful punk outfit Gang of Four.

You may also want to watch:

In 2001, Eddi moved back to Glasgow, where she recorded the classic 'Songs Of Robert Burns' album which was released to international acclaim in 2003. Eddi was awarded the MBE in 2006 for services to singing, and the same year she released 'Peacetime' featuring the finest traditional players in the United Kingdom and produced by Folk Musician of The Year, John McCusker.

This was followed by "Love is The Way" which was Eddi's 7th solo album, released in 2009. This album was recorded in a matter of days, featuring songs written with Boo Hewerdine, John Douglas (The Trashcan Sinatras), Jack Maher, Declan O'Rourke and a rare Brian Wilson composition

Eddi has just celebrated her 40th year as a performer, and she returns to The Apex following the release of her new album Cavalier; incorporating both contemporary and traditional songs it has been described as a new creative peak in an already prestigious career.

Whilst renowned for her technical vocal ability, it is Eddi's passion and instinct that combine to ensure she connects emotionally with her audience.

Eddi Reader is at The Apex on Tuesday June 25 at 7.30pm, see www.theapex.co.uk or ring 01284 758000 for more information or to book tickets.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Final overspend for county council 2018/19 revealed

Suffolk cabinet member Richard Smith said care for the county's most vulnerable had to be the priority in tyhe council's budget. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Final overspend for county council 2018/19 revealed

Suffolk cabinet member Richard Smith said care for the county's most vulnerable had to be the priority in tyhe council's budget. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police investigating alleged damages at Claydon retirement complex

A commemorative bench has been tipped over and had its slats broken at the retirement community managed by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils Pictures: LINDSAY MURPHY

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich firm celebrates ‘huge accolade’ after winning contract to run Co-op coffee shops

From left Ian Surtees, chief executive of Vertas, and Mark Pettigrew, of the Co-op Picture: JO LARDEN/VERTAS

Firefighters and ambulance called to field blaze

Southwold Road, Blyford. PHOTO: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists