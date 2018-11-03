Peter Andre: ‘I love performing in Ipswich, the reception I receive is incredible’

Peter Andre is a hit with fans in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

After a break from the limelight Mysterious Girl hitmaker Peter Andre is preparing to go on yet another UK tour. Here he explains why his new music is just the “beginning” of something much, much bigger.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Within seconds of meeting Mr Andre it is easy to see why the father-of-four has been such a success in England over the years.

The family man immediately gushes over his return to Ipswich on Tuesday, February 26 and jokes that he will “come and get his hair cut before the show” at his brother Mike’s barber shop, Mens Inc. Barbering on Fore Street.

“Every time I visit Ipswich I love it as it’s a chance to see my family,” said Mr Andre, who is the youngest of five brothers. “I’ve performed at the Regent for years and I always love performing there as the reception I receive is incredible.

“Many times Ipswich has been the place that has sold out before anywhere else- the fans there are great,” said the Mysterious Girl’ and ‘Flava’ singer.

Speaking of his new tour, which celebrates 25 years in the entertainment industry, Peter said: “Twenty-five years is so bizarre.

“I’m so lucky to still be doing this – especially how the fans have always stayed with me from music into TV, and all sorts of new ventures.” laughed the 45-year-old.

Mr Andre boasts an impressive CV – with three number ones, ten top five singles, and multiple TV appearances – such as his stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2004, his own reality TV show and more recently his Cyprus cooking show with wife Emily on ITV.

When asked about the new tour, Peter said: “I am going to take fans on a journey from the very beginning to songs that were hits in Australia before I even came to England – there will be songs that fans have never heard and brand new songs too.

“This is definitely not going to be my last tour it is just the beginning for me – but I’m going to make sure I do some new material, something current and fun.

Peter says that among his hit singles he is going to add in some mash-ups and medleys of songs that he loved growing up – so it’s really a celebration of a feel-good 25 years.

But for the singing sensation it is not about chart success anymore, it’s all about touring.

Peter said: “I’m just going to put some songs online and get fans to learn it, sometimes that’s more fun than dropping an album.”

Speaking of the support he has received from British fans, Peter mentioned that more and more men are recognising and respecting him.

He said: “When I started out there were no men interested in me – they were all like “who is this idiot?” and when I would walk down the street they would make comments like “eurgh look at him” – but now people are so nice and men are seeing me as a family person.

“It’s not about whether they like my music or my presenting, but they seem to accept me as a person and as a father – and that means more to be honest.”

Peter, who is no stranger to the limelight, has been praised for his parenting and, like many, is worried about keeping his kids safe in a digital world.

“Kids now have their own personal screens so it’s hard to keep them off of it, but every parent goes through the same thing and you’ve got to work with what you’ve got,” he continued.

And despite having two very young chidlren, the fitness fanatic has abs-olutely not lost his looks and still shoots a yearly calendar which still proves to be a big seller.

When asked about how he keeps in shape, Peter said: “I’m 45 but I feel great. Some people have to diet, others have to exercise and then some people have to do both. I hate dieting as I am a big foodie, so I have to exercise a lot, but it means I can eat whatever I want.”

“I do my calendar once a year, but other than that I never take my shirt off,” he laughed.

So does what happen on tour stay on tour?

“Well I like to give a big performance – I don’t like it to be boring.”

If you want to see Peter put on a show next year and re-launch his music career- head to Ticketmaster for tickets.

For further details about his Ipswich date see our previous story.