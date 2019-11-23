Gallery

Spot yourself in our photo gallery at magical Bury St Edmunds Christmas fayre

A family gets cosy at day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

Massive crowds headed for Bury St Edmunds today to join in the Christmas fayre, on what is traditionally its busiest day.

Stall holders get festive on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Stall holders get festive on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The hugely popular fair has around 300 stalls, including lots of festive food and drink, as well as a cookery theatre and food area in the Cathedral grounds, with renowned chefs giving live cookery demonstrations.

Muscial Santas entertained the crowds at day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Muscial Santas entertained the crowds at day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Food treats range from award-winning hot chocolate and brownies to halloumi fries and venison sausages.

A group of friends enjoy a drink at day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. A group of friends enjoy a drink at day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

There are also free children's activities and a funfair and much more.

Siblings snuggle up with their festive accesories on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Siblings snuggle up with their festive accesories on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Bee Harford said on Twitter: "We have had a day full of good food and Christmas spirit! (And a fair few other spirits too...) well worth a visit to the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre!"

A young boy enjoys the festivites on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. A young boy enjoys the festivites on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Shauna Poynton tweeted: "Loving the atmosphere at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre."

A stall holder gets festive on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. A stall holder gets festive on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

And Stephen Clark said: "The Christmas Fayre was excellent. If you can, go to it!"

Santa's little helpers outside his grotto on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Santa's little helpers outside his grotto on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Tomorrow, Sunday, is your last chance to catch this year's event - opening hours will be from 10am to 5pm.

Families join the crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Families join the crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Friends show off their festive accesories on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Friends show off their festive accesories on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Hot dogs on offer on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Hot dogs on offer on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Parents and children enjoyed the tasty treats at day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Parents and children enjoyed the tasty treats at day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Families enjoy the rides at day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Families enjoy the rides at day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Crowds enjoy day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

A Christmas elf on display on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. A Christmas elf on display on day three of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

