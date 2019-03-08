Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

The dancing queens of Carbon - are you one of them?

PUBLISHED: 16:56 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 19 March 2019

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

LICKLIST

Carbon in Stowmarket was packed with party-goers on Saturday night, take a look through our gallery to see who you can recognise.

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

There were more than 80 pictures taken in the nightclub on Saturday - we have picked a selection of our favourite snaps which were photographed by Licklist.

Clubbers are spoilt for choice in this venue with there being three rooms of music to pick from.

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away with friends? Did your one drink turn into you getting home at 3am? Make sure you have a look to see if you were snapped.

If you recognise anyone in the gallery, then share this article with them.

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

You can also look out for it on Facebook and tag them in the comments section so they don’t miss their five minutes of fame.

If you were in Carbon last week you might have been featured - you can view it here.

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Most Read

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch: Jailed drunk driver’s wrong way journey along A14

Remigijus Katinas, who drove the wrong way on the A14 in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus smashes into family’s home - the third time it has been struck by a vehicle in three years

Nicola Stanmore said it was the third time the house has been struck by a vehicle in the last four years Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

WATCH: Dramatic moment police are rammed by allegedly stolen car

Essex Police in Dedham had to evade a potentially stolen car that reversed at their vehicle at speed, injuring both officers Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘I was open to staying there but the new manager came in and said no’ - McGoldrick on his Town departure

David McGoldrick left Ipswich Town last summer after Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as manager. Picture: ARCHANT

The dancing queens of Carbon - are you one of them?

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists