Gallery

The party-goers of Carbon in Stowmarket

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

Were you one of the dancing queens dressed to impressed at Stowmarket’s night club Carbon?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

The dance floor in Carbon was packed this weekend with many showing off their best dance moves.

More than 70 pictures were taken throughout the evening - we have picked a selection of our favourite snaps which were photographed by Licklist.

Clubbers are spoilt for choice in this venue with there being three rooms of music every Saturday.

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Have a scroll through our gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces.

If you recognise anyone in the gallery, then make sure you share this article with them.

You can also look out for it on Facebook and tag them in the comments section so they don’t miss their five minutes of fame.

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

The weekly gallery launched for the first time last week, if you missed it you can view it below.

Don’t miss: Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday?

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 9? Picture: LICKLIST