Christmas lights switch on events in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:13 06 November 2018

Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Looking for some seasonal sparkle? Here are some of the places you can see Christmas lights switched on this year.

The Felixstowe Christmas lights switch-on ceremony at The Triangle Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Bury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch on, November 15, 3pm onwards

The lights will be switched on at 7pm by Dr Liz O’Riordan, who is an inspiring local breast cancer surgeon. There will be free street and stage entertainment, fairground rides and festive fund-raising stalls. Father Christmas will also be there and a baby reindeer will be finding out all about the magic of Christmas with its mother. Entertainment will run until 8pm with seasonal performances by youngsters from the town’s schools and West Suffolk College throughout the evening. Keep an eye out for special visits from your favourite panto characters too.

Sudbury Christmas lights Picture: ARCHANT

Freeport Braintree Christmas fireworks and lights, November 16, 6pm onwards

Enjoy spectacular fireworks as well as lights at this festive extravaganza. Freeport Braintree will also have Father Christmas on stage to press the all important switch on button which will then active the fireworks too. To make it even better the event is free.

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Christmas lights switch on, Ipswich town centre, November 22, 4.30pm-7pm

The real Christmas tree returns to the Cornhill but this time it is bigger and better than ever before. It will be 50 feet tall with 6,500 lights and 120 baubles. The real tree, along with the Christmas lights around the town, will be switched on by the Mayor Jane Riley and the stars of the Regent Theatre pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. There will also be a musical performance by 13-year-old singer and songwriter Roma who is on a mission to raise money for local charities. The silver ‘bauble’ tree will also be switched on at the same time on the Waterfront.

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWNChristmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Don’t miss: Details on the Ipswich Christmas tree

Sudbury Christmas fair and light switch on, town centre, November 23, 5pm-9pm

Enjoy carols played around the Christmas tree by the Salvation Army and the Choral Society in St Peter’s. There will also be a Christmas Craft Fair inside St Peter’s with mulled wine and mince Pies. Make sure you don’t miss the Christmas stalls in North Street, Kings Street and Old Market Place. Attractions this year include a mobile synthetic ice skating rink, an inflatable bouncy Snow Globe, a real-life reindeer, a hand-tame owl, eliminator and cage ride for adults, cups and saucer ride, bungee trampolines and swing chairs for children and various other fairground games. The Phoenix Suffolk Community Marchers will be performing plus there will be a visit by Frozen impersonators Elsa and Anna.

Stowmarket town centre Christmas lights switch on, November 23

The switch-on is the highlight of the year for many residents and has a long tradition of being one of the busiest events in the calendar with a bustling market, live entertainment and events happening across the town centre. It will be followed by the The SnowFiesta Christmas Market on December 15 which attracts lots of interest from traders and locals. This year’s attractions will include a free ice rink, which proved incredibly popular last year.

Southwold Christmas lights, November 24, 3pm until 7pm

From stalls to music and Father Christmas it is all in Southwold. From 3pm the High Street will have a variety of stalls for you to look at over at the Market Place there will be music to entertain you. The grand finale will be at 5pm when Father Christmas switches on the lights from the Town Hall Balcony in Market Place.

Halesworth Christmas lights switch on, November 24, 5pm until 8pm

A fun day out for all the family the big Switch On of Halesworth’s Christmas lights.

To find out more details visit the Facebook page here.

Colchester Christmas lights, town centre, High Street, Culver Square, November 25, 4.30pm

Get festive in Essex with the Colchester Christmas lights switch on event. Colchester presents a day of entertainment to get you and your family in the seasonal spirit. The big town light switch on takes place in the High Street. The Lion Walk lights and firework spectacular takes places on November 28 which is also the first night of late night shopping for the town centre.

Christmas craft market and light switch on, The Triangle, Felixstowe, December 1, 5pm

Check out the Christmas market which leads to the event stage where the lights will be switched by the Mayor of Felixstowe. The market will have food stalls, gifts and charity. There will be also be a Santa’s Grotto, carol singing and live entertainment throughout the afternoon. A children’s candlelight parade is taking place at 4.40pm.

• When’s your town or village switching its Christmas lights on? Let us know here.

