Alexander Armstrong brings his first stand-up show to Ipswich Regent in November

PUBLISHED: 19:17 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:04 24 October 2019

Alexander Armstrong is bringing his first stand-up tour to the Ipswich Regent in November Photo: Trevor Leighton

Alexander Armstrong is bringing his first stand-up tour to the Ipswich Regent in November Photo: Trevor Leighton

Alexander Armstrong is embarking on his first stand-up tour, exploring the idiosyncratic avenues his career has taken him down

Alexander Armstrong is bringing his first stand-up tour to the Ipswich Regent in November Photo: Trevor LeightonAlexander Armstrong is bringing his first stand-up tour to the Ipswich Regent in November Photo: Trevor Leighton

Pointless star Alexander Amstrong is all mouth and trousers - or so the publicity for his new show suggests.

Armstrong is returning to his comedy roots as he embarks on his first ever stand-up tour with 'All Mouth and Some Trousers'. It will take him to 18 venues across the UK including the Ipswich Regent on November 14.

In his hilarious new one-man show, Alexander Armstrong bares all, taking us through the strange netherworld of the fledgling sketch comedian and giving us an up-close glimpse of the Trousers behind the Mouth. If you follow.

Expect a jam-packed evening of candid stories, knockout songs, laughter, music and no small relief that when we said 'bares all' we only meant it figuratively.

Alexander said: "Live comedy is where my roots lie. It is where I come from, and it's still my great love. I'm so excited to be coming back to it. One thing I do know, it's going to be enormous fun"

Bringing him firmly back to his comedy roots, this brand-new stage show sees Alexander exploring the characters, the strange adventures and the mad twists and turns he's encountered on his journey through the rocky foothills of a show business career.

From Armstrong & Miller to Pointless, from Classic FM to Peppa Pig, hear the voice that launched a thousand products finally spill the beans, and answer the burning question of the ages: Why must the Curry's sale end now?

He says: "There will be shocking candour. There will be comic songs. There will - please God - be trousers!"

Alexander Armstrong "All Mouth And Some Trousers" is at the Ipswich Regent on November 14. Tickets are now on sale via www.alexanderarmstrongontour.com or direct from venues.

