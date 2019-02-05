Bury band competition starts with a bang

A popular Bury St Edmunds band competition has kicked off with a bang with two victorious acts already through to next month’s final.

BurySOUND, which is celebrating 21 years in 2019, began on Friday, January 25, with its first heat at the Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds.

The heat, which featured Alter the Sky, The Excellent Adventures, Gabby, Lemondaze, Red Glass and special guest headliners Kyanos, was described by organisers as one of the best in the competition’s history.

Singer-songwriter Gabby, 15, was declared heat one winner and booked her place in the grand final on Friday, March 8, at the Apex.

The competition continued on Friday, February 1, with heat two starring The Fifths, Jasmine Canham, Light Skies Darken, Pink Lemonade, Salvador and special guest headliner Sam Eagle.

Heat one winner Gabby in action at BurySOUND Picture: JAN ROBERTS Heat one winner Gabby in action at BurySOUND Picture: JAN ROBERTS

Singer-pianist Jasmine Canham, who is 16, won the heat and will also star in the grand final.

Heat three of the competition will take place at the Haverhill Arts Centre on Friday, February 8, with The Broccoli King, For the Hornets, History and Lore, Shannon Elsden and Vibration. Special guest headliners are Saving Scarlett.

Entry is £5 and all ages are welcome.

Advance tickets from www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk/whats-on/event/4551/burysound-2019-heat-3