Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bury band competition starts with a bang

05 February, 2019 - 07:12
Jasmine Canham, who won heat two of BurySOUND Picture: JAN ROBERTS

Jasmine Canham, who won heat two of BurySOUND Picture: JAN ROBERTS

Jan Roberts

A popular Bury St Edmunds band competition has kicked off with a bang with two victorious acts already through to next month’s final.

Jasmine Canham, who won heat two of BurySOUND Picture: JAN ROBERTSJasmine Canham, who won heat two of BurySOUND Picture: JAN ROBERTS

BurySOUND, which is celebrating 21 years in 2019, began on Friday, January 25, with its first heat at the Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds.

The heat, which featured Alter the Sky, The Excellent Adventures, Gabby, Lemondaze, Red Glass and special guest headliners Kyanos, was described by organisers as one of the best in the competition’s history.

Singer-songwriter Gabby, 15, was declared heat one winner and booked her place in the grand final on Friday, March 8, at the Apex.

The competition continued on Friday, February 1, with heat two starring The Fifths, Jasmine Canham, Light Skies Darken, Pink Lemonade, Salvador and special guest headliner Sam Eagle.

Heat one winner Gabby in action at BurySOUND Picture: JAN ROBERTSHeat one winner Gabby in action at BurySOUND Picture: JAN ROBERTS

Singer-pianist Jasmine Canham, who is 16, won the heat and will also star in the grand final.

Heat three of the competition will take place at the Haverhill Arts Centre on Friday, February 8, with The Broccoli King, For the Hornets, History and Lore, Shannon Elsden and Vibration. Special guest headliners are Saving Scarlett.

Entry is £5 and all ages are welcome.

Advance tickets from www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk/whats-on/event/4551/burysound-2019-heat-3

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Victim of light aircraft crash named locally

Police at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Stevenson hailed as a ‘true footballer’ by U’s boss McGreal

Ben Stevenson battles with Jack Bridge during the U's 4-0 win at Northampton Town on Saturday. Stevenson signed a permanent contract with the U's last week. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

‘The style of play is perfect for me... I think I have his trust’ - Bishop enjoying Lambert’s system

Teddy Bishop battles with Barry Bannan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Bury band competition starts with a bang

Jasmine Canham, who won heat two of BurySOUND Picture: JAN ROBERTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists