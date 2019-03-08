Everything you need to know about the South Suffolk Show 2019

The South Suffolk Show at Ampton Racecourse near Ingham is back for its 131st year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Thousands of people are expected to attend a popular agricultural show near Bury St Edmunds at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the 2017 South Suffolk Show Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Action from the 2017 South Suffolk Show Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

What is it?

The South Suffolk Show is a one-day leading agricultural show which is now in its 131st year.

When and where does it take place?

The event is being held at Ampton Point-to-Point Racecourse, near Ingham, on Sunday, May 12. Satellite navigation users are advised to use the postcode IP31 1HU for directions.

There is a wealth of entertainment on offer at the event Picture: ANDY ABBOTT There is a wealth of entertainment on offer at the event Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

What time does it start?

Gates open at 8:30am, and trade stands pack up at 5pm.

What's going on at the show?

Special attractions this year include wood carvers in action, farriers at work, birds of prey, and the Sheep Road Show.

Crowds at the 2017 South Suffolk Show Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Crowds at the 2017 South Suffolk Show Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team will also be in the grand ring to wow crowds with death-defying motorcycle stunts.

The food hall will be full of tempting treats, and the art and craft marquee will be packed with unique creations.

Animals will be on parade, with cattle, sheep and pig classes, and the dedicated equine area will be busy with jumping, carriage and show classes.

There will also be vintage farm machinery, trade stands, children's entertainment, catering units and a public bar.

The Parade of Hounds in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT The Parade of Hounds in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

You may also want to watch:

Is there any live music?

Yes there is. Jim Mann, chairman of The South Suffolk Agricultural Association, said: "After introducing live music in the picnic area to accompany spectators as they sit and take in the show atmosphere while enjoying their refreshment last year, we are pleased to be continuing this with a full and varied line-up of local artists from silverbands to choirs and solo singers."

All Together Now

Horse and television talent show judge Nigel Murfitt will also be at the show to run the rule over the Suffolk Punch classes.

Having grown up among horses, Mr Murfitt has been judging Suffolks for the last 30 years but his other passion is singing.

After applying as a competitor to BBC One talent show All Together Now, the producers of the programme heard about his previous judging experience with horses and he was invited to be 'One of the 100' judges with Spice Girl Geri Horner.

Mr Murfitt says he uses the same philosophy in his judging and is honest but kind, offering constructive comments as opposed to criticism in order to encourage the competitor to improve in their future performances/shows.

Where can I get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets cost £12 per adult, £6 for children aged up to 15 (under 5's go free), £7 for concessions, and a family ticket for two adults and up to three children is available for £30.

Tickets are available on the gate, with advance purchase discounted tickets available through selected ticket retailers or via the website www.southsuffolkshow.co.uk

A word from the show president

Show president at this year's event is senior partner of Lacy Scott and Knight Chris Philpot.

The company, which is a long-standing supporter of the event, is celebrating 150 years in business this year and are main show sponsors for 2019.

Mr Philpot said: "I am privileged to be named show president as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Lacy Scott and Knight.

"As a company, we have been a proud supporter of the South Suffolk Show for many years and we are delighted to be a main sponsor this year.

"It is a great event and a real celebration of agriculture in our community. We look forward to welcoming everyone on Sunday."