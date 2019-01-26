Popular beer and music festival returns

A popular Suffolk beer and music festival which has raised thousands of pounds for charity is returning for its sixth year.

Organisers are hailing this year’s Red Lodge Beer and Music Festival as the event’s best ever line-up, with cover band Kaiser Monkey Killers headlining the bill.

Gary Goodmaze – Freddie Mercury tribute act – will also perform along with internet and busking sensation Alfie Sheard.

There will also be a variety of real ales and ciders to enjoy from across the UK, and this year will see the introduction of a gin bar.

A host of family entertainment will also be available including a magician, circus skills and balloon modelling, face painting, bouncy castle and a disco.

This year the event will raise money for local groups, regional charities Sunday Suppers, Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust and Suffolk Mind as well as national charities Dementia UK and Royal National Institute for the Blind.

Organisers recommended you booking tickets early to avoid disappointment. Tickets will be available on the day subject to availability.

The Red Lodge Beer and Music Festival will take place on Saturday, May 4, at Red Lodge Millennium Centre.

For more information, visit www.redlodgebeerandmusicfest.uk