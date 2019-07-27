Popular music festival cancelled after seven years

A popular west Suffolk music festival, which championed new artists in the region, has been axed after seven years.

The Homegrown Music Festival, which was based at Suffolk Academy in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, first launched in 2013 with the aim of helping new musicians and bands play to larger crowds.

The event was launched by Glen Moulds - a former detective sargeant in the police - who accepted a challenge from his daughter Jade to start a festival of his own.

Around 1,500 people attended the inaugural festival and the following year saw X-Factor winner Matt Cardle as a headliner at the event.

Camping and children's entertainment was also offered to festival-goers over the two-day summer event, which this year was held on June 7 and 8.

But organisers have now announced that the 2019 festival is to be the last after the decision was taken to cancel the event.

On the festival's Facebook page, organisers thanked everyone who had been involved in the event since it began.

The post read: "It is with sadness, a heavy heart and much deliberation that we have decided to close Homegrown Music Festival after seven years.

"We would like to thank sincerely our always enthusiastic volunteers and crew for the energy and love they have given Homegrown over the years.

"Thank you to all those who supported Homegrown by attending, trading, sponsoring or being a part of our little festival in any way - you all became part of the Homegrown family.

"Thank you to all the bands and artists that played Homegrown over the years, we have enjoyed your company and watching some of you grow into the established artists that you have become.

"This was the driving force and ethos behind Homegrown and we will continue to promote and support local music.

"Farewell music friends, keep the spirit and we will meet along the path."

People reacted with sadness to news of the cancellation on social media.

One festival-goer said on Facebook: "That's a real shame.

"Homegrown was one of the best festivals I have attended.

"A massive loss to East Anglia's music scene."

Another added: "So sad to read this, it was a lovely festival."